Boris Johnson makes surprise trip to Ukraine

 3 days ago
Boris Johnson, who is facing questions over his personal finances, with Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, saying it was a “privilege” to be there to show solidarity with the war-torn nation.

The former prime minister, who is facing fresh questions over his personal finances, was pictured in the town of Borodianka in the Kyiv region.

He said he had travelled to Ukraine at the invitation of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Rishi Sunak is “supportive” of his visit, Downing Street indicated, after claims it could undermine the prime minister’s authority.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “It is a privilege to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskiy.

“The suffering of the people of Ukraine has gone on for too long.

“The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win – and to win as fast as possible. This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job.

“The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world.”

A spokesperson for Johnson added that he fully supports UK government policy on Ukraine, including the recent decision to send Challenger 2 tanks.

His visit demonstrates solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the spokesperson said.

Sunak’s press secretary said the PM is “always supportive of all colleagues showing that the UK is behind Ukraine and will continue to support them”.

Johnson pitched himself as a key ally of Kyiv during his time in No 10, providing support and calling on western allies to follow suit in the early days of Russia’s invasion last February.

As his scandal-plagued premiership unravelled, Johnson was accused of using trips to Ukraine or phone calls with Zelenskiy as a distraction for crises at home.

This trip comes as Johnson is facing fresh accusations that he allegedly recommended Richard Sharp for the BBC chairman job weeks after Sharp helped him secure a loan while he was still in Downing Street.

The Guardian reported on Johnson’s plans to travel to Ukraine earlier in January.

Senior Tories raised concerns about the plans, with Commons defence select committee chair, Tobias Ellwood, telling the newspaper that Johnson should “not interfere with the messaging or the official lines of communication” between London and Kyiv.

Sunak has followed in the footsteps of Johnson and Liz Truss in being a vocal supporter of Kyiv.

The prime minister visited Ukraine in November, pledging continued British support to the war-torn country in the fight against Moscow’s forces.

Earlier this week, Johnson spoke in a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he was introduced as a “legendary figure” in Ukraine.

Sunak, meanwhile, steered clear of the annual gathering in the exclusive Swiss ski resort.

