SAGINAW, MI — For the first time in three years, leaders here will deliver the State of the City and State of the County address in-person to members of the community. The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce will host both addresses at the organization’s next percolator breakfast gathering at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at The Dow Event Center, 303 Johnson in downtown Saginaw. The event is free and open to the public.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO