Saginaw, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra presents a tribute to Black composers with Sharrie Williams

SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra will present “Music to Celebrate! A Tribute to Black Composers” this February, Black History Month. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at downtown Saginaw’s Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave., and will feature guest vocalist Sharrie Williams, a blues singer and Saginaw native, and the Saginaw United High School Drumline.
The Saginaw News

Women of Colors hosting free youth event with guest speakers, giveaways

SAGINAW, MI — Women of Colors is hosting a free event for middle and high school students featuring guest speakers and giveaways this weekend. The event featuring keynote speaker Trell “DONK” Webb is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Success Academy, 1000 Tuscola St. in Saginaw, according to a Women of Colors news release. Webb is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and highly sought-after minister and speaker.
The Saginaw News

Take in some ‘plein air’ art at downtown Bay City gallery

BAY CITY, MI — A new art exhibit in Bay City is bringing a breath of fresh air to a gallery in downtown Bay City. Studio 23 launched its “Plein Air” showcase at the 901 N Water Street gallery. According to information provided by Studio 23 staff, the practice of “plein air painting” (translated from French as “in the open air”) is simply the act of painting outdoors, based on observations of the world.
MLive

Hobby Lobby opening new store at Midland Mall this fall

MIDLAND, MI — Hobby Lobby is planning to open a new store in mid-Michigan. The big-box arts and crafts supplies retailer is joining the Midland Mall’s tenant lineup. Its new location is expected to open this fall, according to information posted on the mall’s website, www.shopmidlandmall.com. Hobby...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role

SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
The Flint Journal

Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
The Saginaw News

Saginaw’s State of the City, county set for February

SAGINAW, MI — For the first time in three years, leaders here will deliver the State of the City and State of the County address in-person to members of the community. The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce will host both addresses at the organization’s next percolator breakfast gathering at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at The Dow Event Center, 303 Johnson in downtown Saginaw. The event is free and open to the public.
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

