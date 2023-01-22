Read full article on original website
Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra presents a tribute to Black composers with Sharrie Williams
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra will present “Music to Celebrate! A Tribute to Black Composers” this February, Black History Month. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at downtown Saginaw’s Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave., and will feature guest vocalist Sharrie Williams, a blues singer and Saginaw native, and the Saginaw United High School Drumline.
Women of Colors hosting free youth event with guest speakers, giveaways
SAGINAW, MI — Women of Colors is hosting a free event for middle and high school students featuring guest speakers and giveaways this weekend. The event featuring keynote speaker Trell “DONK” Webb is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Success Academy, 1000 Tuscola St. in Saginaw, according to a Women of Colors news release. Webb is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and highly sought-after minister and speaker.
Take in some ‘plein air’ art at downtown Bay City gallery
BAY CITY, MI — A new art exhibit in Bay City is bringing a breath of fresh air to a gallery in downtown Bay City. Studio 23 launched its “Plein Air” showcase at the 901 N Water Street gallery. According to information provided by Studio 23 staff, the practice of “plein air painting” (translated from French as “in the open air”) is simply the act of painting outdoors, based on observations of the world.
Broadway Grill opens for business in Bay City’s South end
BAY CITY, MI — There’s a new restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in Bay City’s South end. Broadway Grill recently opened for business at the once-vacant 2020 Broadway St., formerly Big D’s South End Diner & Pizza Express. Broadway Grill offers waffles, omelets, gyros, salads,...
Hobby Lobby opening new store at Midland Mall this fall
MIDLAND, MI — Hobby Lobby is planning to open a new store in mid-Michigan. The big-box arts and crafts supplies retailer is joining the Midland Mall’s tenant lineup. Its new location is expected to open this fall, according to information posted on the mall’s website, www.shopmidlandmall.com. Hobby...
Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
Bay City Central High School to start ‘Freshman Focus’ and 5-year educational program
BAY CITY, MI— A redesign of Bay City Central High School’s academic programming has been approved by the district’s board of education. The changes will begin with the class of 2026 and will incorporate a number of technology upgrades, a Freshman Focus program and a change to a five-year educational program that will include the first year of college.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
Bay County leaders to speak at 23rd annual State of the Community address
BAY CITY, MI - Business owners, officials, leaders and more will gather in Bay County again this year for an annual meeting to reflect on the past year and the opportunity that 2023 brings. The 23rd annual State of the Community will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the...
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
After 0-43 stretch, Heritage changes everything with first win over Saginaw
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI – There will be no never.
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
Beat rising food prices, learn to grow your own veggies with this MSU online course
EAST LANSING, MICH. -- Feeling the pinch of rising food costs? A program from Michigan State University Extension could help you cut your grocery bill by teaching you to grow your own vegetables. Smart Gardening with Vegetables 101 is an MSU Extension course designed to help beginner home vegetable gardeners...
Saginaw’s historic Jefferson One building has new owners in Ox Eye Media
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s historic Jefferson One building has new owners. In September, the owners of Ox Eye Media purchased the six-story office building, built in 1931 and located at 100 S. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Saginaw, for a total investment of nearly $1 million.
Saginaw’s State of the City, county set for February
SAGINAW, MI — For the first time in three years, leaders here will deliver the State of the City and State of the County address in-person to members of the community. The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce will host both addresses at the organization’s next percolator breakfast gathering at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at The Dow Event Center, 303 Johnson in downtown Saginaw. The event is free and open to the public.
Despite city council rejection, Saginaw weed shop still possible in ex-bakery
SAGINAW, MI — The manager of a Saginaw marijuana dispensary said he hopes to rekindle a $1.5 million effort to develop a second shop in the city despite a setback delivered this week by Saginaw’s governing body. And it could happen. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday,...
Two Saginaw men accused of holding others captive, brutalizing them, to undergo psych evals
SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men accused of holding two others captive as they brutalized and robbed them are to undergo psychiatric evaluations before the cases against them can proceed. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Jan. 17 signed an order for Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and...
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
