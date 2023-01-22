Read full article on original website
Monica Smith
3d ago
Problem is people don't want to follow the rules or be responsible for their actions. In doing so it can make your life a whole lot easier
Terry Feys
3d ago
I bet he was pulled over DWB..Yah right, don't drive without a license & complyvwith police commands..
Willard Conway
3d ago
he would have probably just got a ticket. now he's gonna see a judge .just complying with the police.
fox2detroit.com
Man who crashed into Detroit home was fatally shot, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that ended with the victim crashing into a home. Police said an adult man was inside the car and had a gunshot wound when they found him. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the police department's...
MSP troopers fatally shoot man, spotted green laser on police shortly before suspect opened fire
DETROIT -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police fatally shot a man Tuesday night after he opened fire on them outside of a home in Detroit. According to the MSP, a trooper who was on patrol around 7:30 p.m. spotted a green laser being pointed at them from a second story window of a home in the 12800 block of Terry Street in Detroit.
Detroit man charged with assaulting police officers in 'very unusual' situation at gas station
A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple felonies after pointing a gun at officers while locked inside a gas station on the city’s northwest side.
Michigan State Police releases video of suspect firing shots at helicopter
Michigan State Police shot and killed an armed suspect who they say fired shots first after shining a laser and shooting at an MSP helicopter.
Man crashes into home after fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle on Detroit's west side
A man who was fatally wounded by gunfire tried to drive away from the scene on Detroit’s west side and crashed into a home on Tuesday evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money. After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.No one was injured. According to police, the first suspect...
Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
Detroit's top cop maintains fiery, fatal crash did not involve police chase
The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger in slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed Woodhall Street near Chandler Park Drive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December. According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother, stepfather accused of beating 5-year-old son to death
A Detroit couple is facing charges after authorities say they beat their 5-year-old son to death and abused their 3-year-old son. The 5-year-old's aunt said the courts failed the children.
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect who had bond reduced, accused of domestic violence 1 day earlier
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Patrice Young and her family want Torrion Hudson back behind bars. "Then for us to see and hear that he was released, it just opened up the hurt all over again," she said. Hudson is the man accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore before...
fox2detroit.com
'Simply incredible': Detroit police chief praises officers' actions during crime update
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White praised some of his officers while providing an update on recent crimes Monday,. The chief said he has seen heroic actions from the department, and he wants to highlight those during crime briefs. White discussed a fatal crash Saturday where officers...
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police report 20 armed dollar store robberies since Jan. 1
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit dollar stores have been the target of armed robberies recently, with 20 reported since the beginning of the year, police Chief James White said Monday. White said that a suspect, Fernando Ford, has been arrested in connection with one robbery. He was charged with armed...
MSP: 22-year-old man found dead on Southfield Fwy was shot
Michigan State Police are searching for answers Monday morning after a young man was discovered fatally shot on the ramp from northbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) to I-96.
Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
