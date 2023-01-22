ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk increased security for his 76-year-old father Errol amid kidnapping fears, report says

By Sam Tabahriti
 3 days ago

Elon Musk's 76-year-old father, Errol, lives in South Africa.

Gianliuigi Guercia/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk has escalated security for his father in South Africa over kidnapping fears, per The Sun.
  • Errol Musk told the newspaper the upgrade was needed following four break-ins last year.
  • A new security system included high-tech cameras, electric fencing, and 24-hour armed guards.

Elon Musk appears to be concerned that he or members of his family face the threat of being abducted.

His 76-year-old father, Errol, told The US Sun that his son increased his own security with more armed guards following "recent threats".

On Wednesday Elon Musk said that people posting his live location or travel plans was "becoming a security issue." He also previously quipped that the $44 billion takeover of Twitter "won't increase my life expectancy."

Olympian Caitlyn Jenner tweeted him on December 3 last year to warn him about becoming "public enemy number one to some very very bad people."

Musk, who responded to Jenner that "recent events make that super clear," said the following day on a Twitter Space he should probably "increase his security."

Errol Musk told The Sun he feared for his son's safety despite him being protected by "100 security guards."

The Tesla CEO also decided to upgrade his father's security system at his home in South Africa by adding a high-tech camera system, electric fencing, and 24-hour armed guards, Errol Musk told the outlet.

The 76-year-old said the security upgrade was needed following four break-ins last year.

Elon and Errol Musk didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 58

Victor Vasilis Dautis
3d ago

Right.. so we all acknowledge that we all referring to the left being a threat to the mans family. Clearly far left anf globalists are threatening the guy and yall making it sound like the “party of love and compassion” is not the enemy here..

Reply(12)
17
Chinedu E
3d ago

His father is still in South Africa milking the economy of the country while son is in the USA. What about the mother that is always visible in the US?

Reply
3
Centrist Truth
3d ago

At times Musk comes across as not that intelligent. Musk has the financial wherewithal to relocate his father & extended family to ANYWHERE in the world. South Africa is a very unsafe country with millions living in squalor & willing to do anything for a little bit of money. Musk should move his family, I have a few clients that happily made the transition to the U.S. & other safer areas

Reply(3)
4
Business Insider

Business Insider

