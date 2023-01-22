ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Upcoming Modesto Irrigation action smells fishy, new board member Janice Keating says | Opinion

By Janice Keating
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071843_0kNM3VAX00

My years of experience dealing with public agencies has taught me that things work best for the public when established policies are followed.

The elected bodies I have served on have all enjoyed the benefits of experienced in-house legal counsel to assist us in ensuring that everything is done by the numbers. My short time on the Modesto Irrigation District Board of Directors has revealed that they are no exception and I have found the district’s legal counsel to be exceptionally qualified and responsive.

Experience has also shown that there are occasions when issues arise that are better handled by more specialized attorneys or by firms that can more intensely handle a specific task. When this happens, it is customary for the in-house counsel to seek expanded services which are then brought to the district manager and elected board for approval and oversight.

Next Tuesday, the Modesto Irrigation District board will consider turning this tried-and-true public process on its head.

In a just-published public meeting agenda , it has been proposed that the board itself hire legal counsel that will report directly to the board, bypassing all established procedures for such an action. Worse, the rationale for hiring the special legal counsel is ill-defined.

As a new board member, I have serious reservations about this proposed action for at least three reasons:

  • There is no well-defined scope of work.

If there is a compelling reason for this extraordinary action, it should be well-defined and encompassed in a scope-of-work document that the new legal counsel can follow and the public can understand. I fear that if this is not done the public perception will be of a hired gun doing the bidding of the board.

  • There is no well-defined cost structure.

Not only do we not know why we are hiring outside counsel, we have no idea what it will cost on an ongoing basis let alone the financial impact of any litigation the district may become entangled in.

  • The contract process is not subject to vetting or competitive bidding.

The district has a top-notch general manager and a staff who know the ins and outs of public contracting. We need to rely on them to execute all contracts in a transparent manner in accordance with state law.

Why it’s a bad idea

For many good reasons, elected boards should not enter into contracts for the agencies they represent any more than they should pick up shovels and dig ditches, build dams or string power lines. The Modesto Irrigation District has experts we can count on to get these things done under the governance of the board.

As your ratepayer representative on the MID board, I am being asked to vote on an open-ended measure that could very likely expose the district to significant costs and legal risks and I, like you, have been given very little information.

I will have many questions during Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting and I imagine many of you will, too. If you do, I encourage you to get involved, reach out to me or your division representative and attend the meeting in person or virtually.

Janice Keating was elected in November to represent Division 2 on the Modesto Irrigation District Board. The Jan. 24 meeting starts at 9 a.m. at 1231 11th St. in Modesto, and viewed at mid.org/about/board/agenda/default.html .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Valley Citizen

Homeless — where your money goes, Part I: The Black Hole of Rehab

No one should have been surprised when the Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury found that local attempts to manage homelessness lacked focus, accountability, and positive results, despite the expenditure of millions of dollars. Like efforts to reduce homelessness most everywhere, Stanislaus County’s bewildering array of nonprofits, government agencies, and volunteer efforts fails for many reasons, but among the most common is the mistaken notion that rehabilitation should be the first option for people experiencing homelessness.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative

(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

People impersonating fire inspectors in Stockton

(KTXL) — In Stockton, there is a possibility that people are impersonating fire inspectors, the Stockton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures two The fire department said that city fire inspectors will have a city identification badge as well as be in uniform. They will also […]
STOCKTON, CA
The Valley Citizen

Riding the “S”: On the Bus with Tom Portwood

An icy wind buffeted mushrooming rainclouds in early January as two men sat in wheelchairs by a bus stop on Oakdale Road in Modesto, waiting for the 32 bus. It was running late, all the buses that afternoon likely slowed by the atmospheric river that had swept across the northern San Joaquin Valley that same day.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Merriweather Post

The Case for Lakey Boyd

Amidst the conflict between the Columbia Association (CA) Board of Directors and the CA President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd, dozens of members of the community have spoken in support of Ms. Boyd in an attempt to convince the CA Board to retain her in her role and hundreds more have signed a petition to the same end. This article summarizes the various reasons people identified to justify their support of Ms. Boyd and argue in favor of retaining her as CA CEO. This article is intended to help people new to this issue to understand why there is widespread support for Ms. Boyd in the community. This article complements a previous article that explained the underlying cause of the conflict between the majority of the board and Ms. Boyd.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

10K+
Followers
138
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy