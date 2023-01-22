ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm

It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another Storm Tomorrow

Quiet and calm tonight with lows in the 20s. Light snow will stick to untreated roads through the afternoon then become heavier in the evening. Expect a slow drive home from work. We’re expecting 1-3″ in the greater Boston area, but 3-5″ toward the 495 towns including Worcester. Route 2 could pick up 6″ before a late night change to rain there. Speaking of, the change to rain from south to north during the evening will wash away the minor accumulation in southeastern MA by the time you wake up Thursday morning, but with the much bigger mounds of snow (from Wednesday and previous storms) up north will probably result in some slushy spots. 1-2″ of rain combined with the snow melt has prompted a FLOOD WATCH for Boston and the South Shore.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

2-Hour Early Dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday

WORCESTER - There will be a two-hour early dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. There will not be any AM or PM WPS preschool program, Head Start program, or after school activities and programs on Wednesday. According to the forecast from the National...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester DPW commissioner warns of black ice on roadways

WORCESTER, Mass. - In Worcester, DPW crews were working all afternoon to clear the streets as a winter storm brought a few inches of snow to the city. The city put a declared winter parking ban into effect at 2 p.m. to help keep roadways clear for its crews. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said they started by treating the roadways with salt. He said while there may not be a lot of snowfall, he's worried about what will follow with freezing temperatures.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
LUNENBURG, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Entire town of Princeton without power Tuesday morning

PRINCETON, Mass. - As of Tuesday morning, the entire town of Princeton has been without power since about 5 p.m. Monday night. They have more than 1,500 meters in town. Every home and business is without power, unless they are running a generator. The Princeton Municipal Light Department said there is major damage to their system.
PRINCETON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23

WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA

