Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Related
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
Declared Parking Ban Begins Wednesday Afternoon in Worcester
WORCESTER - A declared winter parking ban is in effect at 2 PM on Wednesday in Worcester. Between 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected during the storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area until 1 AM on Thursday. Snow is expected to quickly turn to rain in the evening hours.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
Weather: Worcester schools to let out early Wednesday
With the week's second helping of snow due to arrive Wednesday afternoon, schools in Worcester and several other communities will be let out early. The forecast calls for snow to start about 2 p.m. and continue into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Worcester could see 5 inches of snow.
Another Storm Tomorrow
Quiet and calm tonight with lows in the 20s. Light snow will stick to untreated roads through the afternoon then become heavier in the evening. Expect a slow drive home from work. We’re expecting 1-3″ in the greater Boston area, but 3-5″ toward the 495 towns including Worcester. Route 2 could pick up 6″ before a late night change to rain there. Speaking of, the change to rain from south to north during the evening will wash away the minor accumulation in southeastern MA by the time you wake up Thursday morning, but with the much bigger mounds of snow (from Wednesday and previous storms) up north will probably result in some slushy spots. 1-2″ of rain combined with the snow melt has prompted a FLOOD WATCH for Boston and the South Shore.
Winter Advisory For Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather Advisory for Sunday, Monday, and even parts of Tuesday for a storm. The advirosy starts at 7 tonight, January 21 and is in effect through 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4...
Week begins with heavy snow, power outages in Worcester County
With the region in line for several inches of snow Monday, officials in Worcester and other Central Massachusetts communities kicked off the week by closing schools for the day, many for the first time this winter that until now, has been noticeably mild and has left the white stuff in short supply. "Due...
thisweekinworcester.com
2-Hour Early Dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday
WORCESTER - There will be a two-hour early dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. There will not be any AM or PM WPS preschool program, Head Start program, or after school activities and programs on Wednesday. According to the forecast from the National...
Here’s what forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of Monday’s wintry weather
Forecasters say commuters should be careful driving home from work Monday. Boston is bracing for a bout of wet, wintry weather to kick off the week. Many of us are already seeing rain, and in some places sleet and snow, Sunday night. But forecasters say the real danger will come Monday when many parts of Massachusetts will get several inches of snow.
Weather: Worcester schools on 2-hour delay Tuesday
Worcester schools will open two hours later than usual Tuesday, with officials citing road conditions as the reason for the delay. The Worcester parking ban has been lifted. Meantime, some...
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain and snow that could lead to tough travel Monday.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester DPW commissioner warns of black ice on roadways
WORCESTER, Mass. - In Worcester, DPW crews were working all afternoon to clear the streets as a winter storm brought a few inches of snow to the city. The city put a declared winter parking ban into effect at 2 p.m. to help keep roadways clear for its crews. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said they started by treating the roadways with salt. He said while there may not be a lot of snowfall, he's worried about what will follow with freezing temperatures.
Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power
LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
spectrumnews1.com
Entire town of Princeton without power Tuesday morning
PRINCETON, Mass. - As of Tuesday morning, the entire town of Princeton has been without power since about 5 p.m. Monday night. They have more than 1,500 meters in town. Every home and business is without power, unless they are running a generator. The Princeton Municipal Light Department said there is major damage to their system.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts have delayed the start of classes or closed Tuesday. See the entire list here.
thisweekinworcester.com
NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23
WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
Two rollover accidents within one mile of each other in West Springfield
The weather conditions caused two separate rollover accidents overnight in West Springfield.
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Comments / 0