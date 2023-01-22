Biden classified documents: What is known about where, and how many, documents have been found

Read full article on original website
Kim Staples
3d ago
well well well.... classified documents turning up all over the place where is the FBI with weapons drawn and flashing lights ...unsecured documents joe so no there there.. yeah ok u were a Vice President you were not allowed to take classified documents period. money racketeering? bribery what is this all leading to. the most corrupt President in our life time!!
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Related
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?
"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro raises suspicions over leaked reports of a second batch of classified materials being found at a home of President Biden's.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
msn.com
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Total number of Biden documents known to be marked classified is about 20, source says
The approximately 10 documents marked classified and discovered at the Penn Biden Center included top-secret material, according to a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Top secret is the highest of the three basic levels of classification: confidential, secret and top secret. A leak of top secret information...
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered
President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.
How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Charges against Hunter Biden could be imminent: Report
Hunter Biden could reportedly soon face charges concerning alleged illegal tax deductions as Republicans continue to investigate President Joe Biden's son and whether the president himself engaged in illegal efforts to profit from his position and protect his son.
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Representative Jim Jordan has pledged to wage war against the Biden administration. Now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given him the ammunition to do so.
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
Lawyer for Capitol rioter who put his feet on Pelosi’s desk blames “Biden voters” for conviction
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, holds a piece of mail as he sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after protestors breached the US Capitol in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) An...
'You don't need an AR-15': A look at some of Biden's most inaccurate remarks about firearms and 2A supporters
Joe Biden's tenure in the White House has been marked by a consistent tone surrounding the Second Amendment and firearms, a tone he used even before he became president.
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
The Secret Service may reveal the names of people unofficially vetted when they visited Biden's Delaware home, a report says
The Secret Service is willing to give Congress an unofficial list of individuals who visited Biden's Delaware home if asked, Fox News said.
Biden heads for Rehoboth Beach for the weekend — not Wilmington home where secret docs found
WASHINGTON – President Biden is trying to distance himself from the scandal brewing over classified documents found at his Wilmington, Del. home — so he’s going to his Rehoboth Beach house instead. The 80-year-old president will spend yet another weekend in his home state, but this time he’s opting for the wealthy beach community located about 90 miles away from his main house in Delaware’s largest city. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has made 52 trips to Wilmington, spending all or part of 164 days at his residence there, according to a tally by The Post. By contrast, Biden has largely...
White House tells House Republicans probing Biden documents that it will cooperate with 'legitimate oversight'
WASHINGTON — The White House Counsel's Office said it is reviewing recent requests from a GOP committee chair related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents and signaled it plans to cooperate to an extent. In a letter sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and...
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Biden's comments on classified documents uproar torched: 'Remind me of every defendant I've prosecuted'
President Biden's claim 'there's no there there' regarding his documents situation sounds like something a defendant would say in a court of law, Pirro says.
Comments / 4