Memphis, TN

5 Star Stories: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The future of Memphis music now has a new state-of-the-art facility to inspire students on their musical journeys. In this 5 Star Story about the people, places, and things that make us proud to call the Mid-South home, we’re going inside the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
City Watch Alert: Missing woman and two kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a woman and two children on Wednesday morning. Erica Wooten, Nicole Wooten, and Raniesha Wooten were last seen on Jan. 14. Thirty-seven-year-old Erica Wooten has black hair and is 5′2. Seven-year-old Nicole Wooten is 4′0 with a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Audio file reveals moments of Tyre Nichols’ arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An audio file from Broadcastify audio stream shed new light on the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Around 8:30 p.m. on January 7, at East Raines and Ross Road, Tyre Nichols was originally pulled over police said for reckless driving. “Any other scorpion units pull over to...
MEMPHIS, TN
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements are set for Tyre Nichols, the man who died days after a confrontation with police. The funeral will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1 at 10:30 a.m. Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Man steals ring worth $7k from Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, TN. - A man is accused of stealing an expensive ring in early January. According to the Memphis Police Department, a man entered the Best Pawn store on Jan. 10 around 11 a.m. and asked to see a ring. The clerk took the ring out of the jewelry case...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Zoo announces spring hiring blitz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoological Society has announced plans to add more than 150 new team members for the upcoming spring season. The zoo is looking for passionate individuals who are customer-service oriented and dedicated to the zoo’s mission of creating adventures and saving wildlife. The hiring blitz...
MEMPHIS, TN
MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Preliminary report released on Texas plane crash that killed 4, injured 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A report has been released on the plane crash that killed four members of the congregation of Harvest Germantown. On Jan. 17, at about 10:39 a.m., a Piper PA-46-350P JetProp DLX airplane, N963MA, sustained damage when it was involved in an accident near Yoakum, Texas, according to the report.
YOAKUM, TX
1 injured after shooting at Main Event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to police, a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The shooting took place just before midnight on Appling Farms Parkway. Derrick Robinson, 24, is charged with aggravated assault and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Man critical after shooting in Williamsburg Colony neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in the Williamsburg Colony neighborhood, police say. At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Winchester and Clark Roads. One shooting victim was found on Bishops Gate Drive and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The body found in Haywood County was identified as Britney Watson, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. Watson went missing in early January out of Haywood County. A warrant was later issued for the arrest of her ex-husband Kevin Watson for first-degree murder.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
VA works to address lonely & socially isolated Veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. To combat this issue, VA has developed the Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets. Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development...
MEMPHIS, TN
Collierville students soar in their new aviation program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools take new heights with the district’s new aviation flight program. The program is possible due to a $2 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Education in 2021. Middle and high school students are eligible to take classes in the program. There...
COLLIERVILLE, TN

