Valley, AL

AL.com

Archibald: When jail is just another late fee

This is an opinion column. YOU ARE THEREFORE ORDERED to arrest the person named or described above and bring that person before a judge or magistrate of this court to answer the charges…. But it's real. The reality signified...
VALLEY, AL
alabamanews.net

More Details Surrounding an 11-year-old Opelika Cold Case

Nearly eleven years ago, an Opelika resident found what she believed to be human remains. Now, the Opelika Police Department is shining new light on what some believed to be a forgotten case. It happened January 28th, 2012. OPD received a phone call from a person who lived in Brookhaven...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Goodwater over a week ago. 21-year-old Lei-Keston Ford, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on January 14. Deputies responded to a home...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday. According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wvtm13.com

Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 24th

Christie Kirby, 27 of Scottsboro – Probation Violation;. Austin Morrison, 24 of Fort Payne – FTA/Driving while Suspended;. Nathaniel Clackum, 31 of Cedartown – Fugitive from Justice. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash in Calhoun County kills 2 people

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County has left two dead and one injured. Authorities say the crash happened January 24 when Taran Seymour’s Hyundai Santa Fe collided with Karen Tatum’s Toyota Avalon. After the collision, both vehicles left the road and hit a tree in Choccolocco, about eleven miles east of Anniston.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police identify human remains found behind Georgia Dunkin’ store

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Investigators say human remains found behind a Georgia Dunkin’ store are that of a man who was reported missing in 2019. The remains were found behind the store along Veterans Parkway in Columbus and were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reported. The office then sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.
COLUMBUS, GA

