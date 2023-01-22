Read full article on original website
Archibald: When jail is just another late fee
Enter your email to subscribe to John’s upcoming weekly newsletter:. This is an opinion column. YOU ARE THEREFORE ORDERED to arrest the person named or described above and bring that person before a judge or magistrate of this court to answer the charges…. But it’s real. The reality signified...
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fleeing police - or eluding - is becoming a bigger problem for law enforcement with each passing year. The results can be deadly - and the chaos - wide reaching. Surprisingly, the penalties for this behavior are also light. WTVM News Leader 9 Investigates: police chases...
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Officers asked to wear plain clothes at Capital Murder trial of alleged Auburn cop killer
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement officers are being asked to wear plain clothes and not their uniforms if they attend the February 6th Capital Murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn Police Officer. Tuesday, inside the Lee County Justice Center, a status hearing was held in the Capital Murder case involving […]
Elderly Alabama man accused of murdering his 82-year-old wife
An elderly Alabama man has been indicted for the murder of his 82-year-old wife. John B. Harris, 81, of Trussville, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife Jo Ann Henry Harris in June 2022. Mr. Harris was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury. Mrs. Harris was...
alabamanews.net
More Details Surrounding an 11-year-old Opelika Cold Case
Nearly eleven years ago, an Opelika resident found what she believed to be human remains. Now, the Opelika Police Department is shining new light on what some believed to be a forgotten case. It happened January 28th, 2012. OPD received a phone call from a person who lived in Brookhaven...
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Goodwater over a week ago. 21-year-old Lei-Keston Ford, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on January 14. Deputies responded to a home...
Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday. According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers […]
September disappearance of Anniston man was ‘involuntary,’ police chief says; ‘We believe multiple people involved’
The search continues for an Anniston man missing four months and police now say his disappearance was “involuntary.”. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. Family members told authorities it’s unlike Allen, a father,...
Most Wanted | January 25, 2023 Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Suspected burglar claims she was ‘given’ the Newnan house police say she broke into
NEWNAN, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she told police the house that she broke into was given to her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday, around noon, Newnan police were called to a burglary in process on Camden Road. The...
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 24th
Christie Kirby, 27 of Scottsboro – Probation Violation;. Austin Morrison, 24 of Fort Payne – FTA/Driving while Suspended;. Nathaniel Clackum, 31 of Cedartown – Fugitive from Justice. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Classes have been cancelled for the day at Mortimer Jordan High School after a staff member was killed in an on-campus accident Wednesday morning. According to John Huddleston with the Jefferson County Schools, a member of the school’s staff was involved in an accident at approximately 6:36 a.m. Wednesday in […]
wbrc.com
Fatal crash in Calhoun County kills 2 people
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County has left two dead and one injured. Authorities say the crash happened January 24 when Taran Seymour’s Hyundai Santa Fe collided with Karen Tatum’s Toyota Avalon. After the collision, both vehicles left the road and hit a tree in Choccolocco, about eleven miles east of Anniston.
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
WTVM
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk, in Phenix City. During a bond hearing for 29 year old, Damon Daniels Jr, Tuesday the state presented gruesome details about how many times the victims were shot.
Second victim in Coweta County double shooting dies, sheriff's office says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The second victim in a double shooting last week in Coweta County has died, the sheriff's office said Monday. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the victim. Following the shooting, he was initially described as a male who had been shot in the head.
Police identify human remains found behind Georgia Dunkin’ store
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Investigators say human remains found behind a Georgia Dunkin’ store are that of a man who was reported missing in 2019. The remains were found behind the store along Veterans Parkway in Columbus and were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reported. The office then sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.
