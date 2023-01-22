Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
FOXBORO — It was an incredible 20 years for the New England Patriots with Tom Brady under center. Deep playoff runs year after year and winning six out of nine Super Bowl appearances. As we are seeing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the last teams' standings generally have an...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Myles Garrett a key Factor in Hire of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator
Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is here in large part because of the Cleveland Browns top player Myles Garrett. According to a report, the Browns keyed in on Schwartz due to his track record with defensive linemen. Schwartz has coached good defenses in the past that have featured...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson’s Former Teammate in First Round
Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season. With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Draft Bijan Robinson in Mel Kiper Mock
Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is likely set to be the first player selected at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. If recent mock drafts are any indication, this seems to be the general consensus surrounding a player like Robinson, who won the Doak Walker Award this past season, which annually honors the best running back in college football.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams After Wednesday’s Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams both missed practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor wasn't ready to rule out either guy, but he didn't sound optimistic about their chances of suiting up on Sunday against the Chiefs. "We'll see," Taylor said. "Every day that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Offseason Free Agent Moves: The Top 5 to Re-Sign
RB Rico Dowdle (RFA) We have to be realistic when evaluating who the Cowboys can keep, but for argument's sake, let's limit it to five players. Those five could be linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and offensive linemen Terence Steele and Connor McGovern. All...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three NFL Coaches Snubbed for AP’s Coach of the Year Award
The Associated Press announced five finalists on Wednesday for its Coach of the Year award, as it usually does. The quintet of candidates—the Giants' Brian Daboll, the Bills' Sean McDermott, the Jaguars' Doug Pederson, the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, and the Eagles' Nick Sirianni—are each deserving in their own right. Daboll and Pederson led amazing first-year turnarounds. Shanahan led a team down to its third-string quarterback to the the NFC championship, McDermott steered his squad through one of the most frightening injuries in NFL history and Sirianni piloted Philadelphia to a franchise-record 14 wins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins 2022 Review: WR Jaylen Waddle
With the Miami Dolphins’ season coming to an end after a loss to the division rival Bills in the wild-card playoff round, it's time to review the seasons of some of the team’s best players. This series will include each player’s stats, best game, worst game, positives, negatives...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Best Player, Biggest Surprise Revealed
There were few bright spots in the 4-12-1 season for the Indianapolis Colts. However, Pro Football Focus says there were at least two players who shined during a dull and completely lifeless 2022 campaign. This week, PFF's Marcus Mosher compiled a list of each NFL team's highest-graded player as well...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former GM Keeps Blasting Steelers for No Reason
PITTSBURGH -- There's something about the Pittsburgh Steelers that gets people going, but sometimes, you have to learn when an argument just doesn't make sense. Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley has battled with Steelers fans before on his thoughts about former players. This time, he's battling with them about their current quarterback.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Must ‘Become More Dynamic Up Front’ in 2023, Says Pete Carroll
RENTON, Wash. - From a big picture perspective, the 2022 season couldn't have gone much better for the Seattle Seahawks, who few expected to compete for a playoff spot after jettisoning quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner. Finishing with a winning record and a surprise playoff berth, Seattle boasted...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants’ Brian Daboll Named NFC Coach of the Year by 101 Awards
When Brian Daboll was hired last January, many expected the New York Giants to be one of the worst teams in the league yet again, as they would have to figure out who they were as a team. Daboll, who hailed from the Bills organization along with general manager Joe...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Notebook: Webb’s Future Career Plans, Thibodeaux Honored and More
The media obligations are done, and the New York Giants team facility is closed to the media until the spring at the earliest. But the hard work is about to begin for general manager Joe Schoen and the front office. Schoen told reporters in his Monday press conference that there...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Key Warriors Player Ruled OUT vs. Memphis Grizzlies
After being unexpectedly downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night's game vs. the Memphis Grizzles, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has now been officially ruled out with a non-covid illness. Wiggins had just recently returned from an illness, but it is unclear if this latest issue is related to what he had already been dealing with.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Find Franchise QB in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts will be entering the 2023 draft seeking a new quarterback for the first time since they drafted Andrew Luck in 2012 with the first-overall pick. With this need at the most important position, there will also be a bevy of mock drafts, predictions, and analyses on which team should take whom. In his first-edition mock of the offseason, NFL analyst and draft expert Bucky Brooks lays down his first round of predictions, and he has the Colts going in a new direction for their future.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Are Much Closer Than You Think
PITTSBURGH -- Everyone wants to talk about the negatives with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They didn't make the playoffs, continue to struggle offensively and need to somehow compete with superstar quarterbacks around the league. What we should be talking about is how far up the ladder this team has climbed toward...
Comments / 0