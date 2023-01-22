ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets for Cowboys vs. 49ers

By Action Network
 3 days ago

New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $150 in bonus bets with the FanDuel Promo Code. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see when you to back the home team.

FanDuel Ohio offer

This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, place your first bet of $5 and receive your bonus bets.

FanDuel promo offer

Through the NFL playoffs, new customers can turn $5 into $150 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Once you create your account and deposit, place a $5 bet to redeem your $150 in bonus bets.

Cowboys vs. 49ers: the moneyline bet to make

While the Cowboys have a recency bias of their fantastic performance against Tampa Bay working in their favor, it is time to buy the 49ers. Let’s not forget San Francisco dominated in their wild-card matchup, outscoring Seattle by 19 points in the second half.

Looking at this weekend’s matchup, they should have plenty of offensive success against the Cowboys. It all starts on the ground with Christian McCaffrey, who has gone over 100 yards rushing four times since being traded.

This week he’ll face a Dallas defense that ranks 17th in yards per rush allowed. However, they cannot overcommit to the run, as Brock Purdy will burn them.

Many have pegged this as the spot for Mr. Irrelevant to falter, but he’s in a position to thrive, given how he’s been utilized. Fifty-four percent of Purdy’s production has come from his receivers’ yards after catch, and the Cowboys allowed the eighth most yards after catch this season.

Then on the other side of the ball, the 49ers will be able to shut down Dallas’ run game and force Dak Prescott to beat them. Forcing Prescott to throw more will be the real key to victory.

Prescott led the NFL in interceptions while missing five games this season. Meanwhile, the 49ers were third in interception rate.

Take the 49ers moneyline at -200 or better.

Tune into FanDuel TV

The Bettor Sports Network features original programming from celebrity personalities like Bill Simmons, famous for his picks on The Ringer Network Podcasts, and Kay Adams, a former host of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, who displayed her vast knowledge of the NFL and fantasy football.

Although, it is much more than that, as they are the new home of international basketball. FanDuel TV will broadcast more than 3,000 hours of professional leagues from around the globe. So you can sweat your bets on the same app that you place them on.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

