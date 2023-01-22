Read full article on original website
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas
TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.
Even if Nick Smith Comes Back, He Shouldn't Be Expected to Be Knight in Shining Armor
Freshman guard is an 18-year-old who doesn't deserve Razorback fans piling his shoulders with unrealistic expectations
Jacoby Davis and Kam Pringle Commit, Jarvis Boatright's Top Five, and Other Prospects in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Jacoby Davis, Kam Pringle, Jarvis Boatright, and more!
Alabama football: 3 perfect coordinator pairings to replace Bill O’Brien, Pete Golding
Nick Saban needs to replace both of his Alabama coordinators with Pete Golding and now Bill O’Brien taking other jobs. And once again, Nick Saban will have to replace both of his coordinators at Alabama…. This is getting old, right? While Saban is not getting any younger, he still...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
2024 5-Star Recruit Ellis Robinson IV Will Announce His Commitment February 1
Alabama is one of five schools in the running for the top cornerback.
Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect
Cale Fugate was a safety on the Spartans' last two state championship teams and even won District Player of the Year.
LIVE from Savannah: 4-star TE Michael Smith's announcement ceremony
Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks program was the first to extend a Power 5 offer to Savannah (Georgia) Calvary Day tight end Michael Smith. The 2024 standout from the Peach State has an announcement ceremony scheduled at his high school today beginning at 12:05 p.m. EST. Gamecock Central is...
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
Florida football: Gators may be a threat to flip top-20 DL from Arkansas
Florida football brought in an elite d-line class in the 2023 cycle, and they’re looking to put together back-to-back top-tier hauls up front. Yesterday, the Gators offered 4-star DL Kavion Henderson, a current Arkansas commit. Henderson, out of Leeds, Alabama, may be considering a flip to the Orange and...
NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
Pittman Now True Head Coach With Modern Wisdom
Razorbacks re-set program in forward-thinking manner when he got chance.
Look: New List Shows College Football's Highest Paid Coaches
There are a lot of college football coaches who have secured expensive contracts over the past few years. With that said, Clemson's Dabo Swinney is at the top of the list. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports listed the "$9 million club" for college football coaches. Swinney will make $11.5 million ...
South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game
MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
