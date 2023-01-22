Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
String Project at Texas Tech University offers beginner classes
LUBBOCK, Texas—Ready to learn how to play a string instrument? Now is the time through the String Project at Texas Tech University. Beginner classes for adults start on January 31. They are having a come and go open house on January 24 for you to stop by and meet the instructors and learn more. Find out more: Rachel.mazzucco@ttu.edu, Facebook: Texas Tech University String Project.
KCBD
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
KCBD
Texas Tech University campus and student safety resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the start of a new semester at Texas Tech, the university aims to remind students of the safety resources available on and off campus. Jorgann Holgerson, the Risk Intervention and Safety Manager at Texas Tech says, “It is important that they know they have resources and they have those connections that they can safely contact. I think that is half the battle.”
fox34.com
City of Lubbock names downtown street in honor of Ballet Lubbock founder Suzanne Aker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Suzanne Aker pioneered ballet in the Lubbock community, impacting every student that danced in her studio. On Jan. 25, the city honored her legacy by naming the stretch of Avenue L from Marsha Sharp to 9th Street, Suzanne Aker Avenue. Artistic Director of Ballet Lubbock, Yvonne...
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
everythinglubbock.com
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
everythinglubbock.com
Dirty Dozen Brass Band to appear at TTU’s Presidential Lecture & Performance Series
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Presidential Lecture & Performance Series (PLPS) will host the Dirty Dozen Band on Wednesday, February 1. According to a press release from TTU and the the Texas Tech Today website, the event will be held in the Allen Theatre (located inside the Student Union Building) at 7:00 p.m.
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
Weather alters local high school athletic schedules
LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to the winter weather, the following updates have been made to Lubbock ISD athletic schedules: Canceled All Lubbock ISD middle school athletic events All Lubbock ISD high school soccer games Trinity Christian vs Midland Classical basketball games Postponed until Wednesday, January 25 2-6A Basketball Frenship at Midland (varsity only) Girls at 4:30pm/Boys […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Community Theatre presents Black Book, a one man show
LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Community Theatre’s production of, Black Book, a one man show is January 27 through 29. It may be just one man; but this is a show you have got to see. Located at 3101 35th Street, LCT welcomes all with a variety of performances. For tickets and more information on show times, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.
earnthenecklace.com
Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
College Town Perk: Lubbock Gets Exclusive Menu Items At Popular Taco Chain
Living in a college town has its perks. Without Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist, and South Plains College, life in Lubbock would be a lot more boring. Without of seasonal influx of college "kids" we wouldn't have nearly as many cool things to do, or in this instance, new dishes at a bargain price.
everythinglubbock.com
All American Eatery is proud to be part of Dining for Charities Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—All American Eatery has added breakfast to their menu. A menu full of homemade goodness all while supporting a local business that gives back. They are located at 8901 Hwy 87, or find them on FaceBook: @allamericaneatery. All American Eatery supports locally by being part of Dining for Charities Lubbock. Proceeds are supporting Open Door this month. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
“It’s Not Okay To Be Gay” Protesters Near Lubbock School Left Parents Heated
Some parents of students at Lubbock High School were made very uncomfortable by the anti-gay protesters that stood at the corner with signs last Monday morning. There have been dozens of photos and videos circulating around the internet since the incident. The sidewalks in front of schools are public property,...
everythinglubbock.com
If you are looking for a place to donate your time, Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs help
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers meals every day and they needs our help. There are several ways to donate your time at LMOW. It doesn’t take a lot of time; but your smiling face can make a difference in the short amount of time. You can get involved by reaching out to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or on their website at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
everythinglubbock.com
KK’s Corner Mall is Valentines’ Day ready
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy shopping local for Valentine’s Day at KK’s Corner Mall. They have a new line that the men are going to love. Plus, you can add any items to create a custom gift basket. Not sure where to start, let one of their personal shoppers help. Shop KK’s Corner Mall at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
everythinglubbock.com
‘Snow is something we don’t see’: Texas Tech students enjoy snow after classes cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas–Lubbock received a good amount of snow on Tuesday and Texas Tech students spent the day making memories they said will last a lifetime. Once classes were canceled for the day due to snow, many students used their day off to enjoy the winter wonderland. Rodolfo Santos, a...
KCBD
LubbockPRIDE issues statement condemning anti-LGBTQ protests at local high schools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LubbockPRIDE, a nonprofit promoting equality and awareness of the LGBTQ community in Lubbock, issued a statement today in response to anti-LGBTQ protests at Lubbock and Monterey High School on Monday. In a video posted to KFMX, protesters can be seen standing outside Lubbock High School on...
everythinglubbock.com
Woodshed Gifts can engrave on almost anything
LUBBOCK, Texas—Needing something or anything engraved, Woodshed Gifts is your answer. From knives, to tumblers, to leather, to personalized wood pieces and more. They also have a craft corner with quality supplies to help you get the job done. They are located inside KK’s Courtyard at 6405 Indiana Avenue.
