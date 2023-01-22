ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Developer Admits to Cyberpunk 2077: Critics are logically motivated

Game News Cyberpunk 2077 admits criticism is justified. Spiderman Pawe Sasko used to tell a few words about a maligned part of his game. Sometimes, when certain aspects of a game don’t meet expectations of an audience, developers admit they have missed their objective. And that’s what’s happening in this week’s latest CD Projekt. Although it has three distinct beginnings (Corpo, Street Kid, Nomad), and two short endings, the Cyberpunk 2077 has been criticized repeatedly for its lack of freedom in its approach. A point, in a test of the game, I also considered an issue: “We want to solve a problem,” said Jim.
Microsoft earned $ 62,7 billion in the second quarter, while Windows and Xbox worked badly, by contrast to the cloud Aroged cloud

Microsoft announced its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 following massive layoffs. The software maker generated 52.7 billion in revenues (up to 2%), and net income (16,4 billion) in revenues. Help. The corporation previously predicted a difficult quarter for Windows OEM revenue and hardware. The results clearly reflect...
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
Founder of Netflix Says They have Never Canceled a Successful Show

For a long time, Netflix has caught a lot of slack from its fans. They cant help but question the platform’s decision to cancel some of their favorite shows even when they are thoroughly impressed. In recent months, Netflix and the co-directors Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters talked about...
The third-person sci-fi action game, Hi-Fi Rush announced that it would soon be worth the money

The next game from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks is Hi-Fi Rush, a third-person sci-fi action game with a vintage, reminiscent of Jet Set Radio. Xbox’s first Developer_Direct gave us a better shot at Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online and Forza Motorsport. While many were confirmed before the show began, some surprises also made the announcement of Tango Gameworks next game.
Free games: You get this roguelike classic for free

What an excellent gift to everyone: The development team at Amplitude Studios is currently holding an entire game for the PC. It’s about the mythical classic Dungeon of the Endless. There is always a little change. So tell you now what you have to consider for the free download.
GoldenEye 007 Release date set for Jan. 27 on Nintendo Switch & Xbox

The GoldenEye 007s release date on Nintendo Switch for January 27, 2023 (through the Nintendo Switch Online service) and the Xbox Game Pass is currently the Legendary Bond first-person shooter of James Bond. The new gaming trailers were also released for each version, bringing the online multiplayer exclusive of the Switch-Motor and the remastered visuals of the Xbox Game Pass.
These two World of Warcraft Dragonflight dungeons have just been a bit easier

Now World of Warcrafts is starting to get the next ten minutes ahead of the final update of the content update. The hotfix time-suppression used yesterday in Blizzards forums included a number of bugs, but also the nerfing affix, The Nokhud Offensive, and the Thundering affix. After receiving complaints about...
How to defend a legacy for the Pre-Load Hogwarts on all platforms?

The pre-load for Hogwarts Legacy is already live and players can download it from their respective store right now on certain platforms. It will allow Harry Potter fans to start playing immediately after the title goes live. The number of hours we can take in to preloading a game varies...
The most expensive, the most expensive Knife CS:GO: The Top 3 of the highest

In CS:GO, knives are generally among the most expensive skins that players can buy. Their status symbol is the highest among the players, with the most attempt to get the most expensive knife in the world. However, cheaper alternatives are available, but what does the cheapest CS:GO knife cost? Read on to find out.
SpellForce: On March 3rd, the Conquest of Eo will be announced

A powerful 4X experience, based on its full content and high replayability. With over 80 battle maps from 15 unique environments, players can build their armies in over 100 units: dwarven, stone-golems, orcish hamans, and majestic griffons. Choose from 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on the world of quests with his full length of ability and master 700 handwritten secrets. If you do this, try on over 100 different spells in your grimoire. Utilize them strategically in tactical battles that require consideration of flanking, distance, visibility, high ground and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, who are inhabited by various races like men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins and monsters. Are you ready to make the ultimate adventure?
The Best Steamware For Each Deck

Valves Steam Deck was the long-awaited portable video game device for PC gamers, but it hasn’t disappointed. The Steam Deck was released in February 2022. It isn’t just for the best esports games from the Steam library, it also runs Windows PC games. This list of the best products for Steam Deck will add more fun to your gaming experience. Let’s look at a few of them.
The Dead Space Remake Will End the Aroged Dead

One of the best survival horror games where appreciation came too late in the past, there was no more word for the situation of Dead Space. The low sales and the low acceptance of the second series at the moment made EA wait on an indefinite period, which really led to more praise for Dead Space having achieved a sci-fi-themed survival horror concept. What will come out of me? The second chance for the game has finally come again through the remake process that will be released in the next few days.

