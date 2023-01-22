Saturday Central Regional High School and the Clemente Family hosted their 7th Annual Jimmy V Classic to raise funds in the battle against cancer. There were seven basketball games played with proceeds from admission, refreshments, donations and sponsors all going to the cause which is near and dear to Golden Eagles coach Mike Clemente. It was just 7 years ago he was diagnosed with stage 2 lymphoma and it required six months of grueling chemotherapy, this coming only 10 months after he and his wife Allison welcomed their first child, Emily. After Central’s game during the showcase there was a ceremony honoring Mike with a video recounting his journey as well as the tremendous support he has received along the way.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO