Manasquan, NJ

Boys Basketball – A Change at the Top Highlights Another New-Look Shore Sports Network Top 10

There are only two weeks left in the Shore Conference regular season and with the Shore Conference Tournament approaching, it is as hard as ever to rank the field. The parity throughout the conference has been a topic of conversation in this space and now there is also a real debate over which team should be No. 1. Manasquan earned a season split with St. Rose by handing the Purple Roses their first loss of the season on Thursday.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Sig & South and Cancer Milestones

Saturday Central Regional High School and the Clemente Family hosted their 7th Annual Jimmy V Classic to raise funds in the battle against cancer. There were seven basketball games played with proceeds from admission, refreshments, donations and sponsors all going to the cause which is near and dear to Golden Eagles coach Mike Clemente. It was just 7 years ago he was diagnosed with stage 2 lymphoma and it required six months of grueling chemotherapy, this coming only 10 months after he and his wife Allison welcomed their first child, Emily. After Central’s game during the showcase there was a ceremony honoring Mike with a video recounting his journey as well as the tremendous support he has received along the way.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ student goes missing from Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Abused & abandoned – NJ pup needs miracle

💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned...
NEWARK, NJ
Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
LINDEN, NJ
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

