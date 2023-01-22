Read full article on original website
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Boys Basketball – A Change at the Top Highlights Another New-Look Shore Sports Network Top 10
There are only two weeks left in the Shore Conference regular season and with the Shore Conference Tournament approaching, it is as hard as ever to rank the field. The parity throughout the conference has been a topic of conversation in this space and now there is also a real debate over which team should be No. 1. Manasquan earned a season split with St. Rose by handing the Purple Roses their first loss of the season on Thursday.
Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Tuesday Scoreboard, 1/24/23
Senior Will Bradley scored 18 points and the Colts survived a furious comeback by the Mustangs to clinch a share of the Class A North division title. Marlboro erased a 16-point halftime deficit to tie the game with 1:02 left and CBA freshman Connor Andree converted the game-winning layup for CBA with 13 seconds left.
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Sig & South and Cancer Milestones
Saturday Central Regional High School and the Clemente Family hosted their 7th Annual Jimmy V Classic to raise funds in the battle against cancer. There were seven basketball games played with proceeds from admission, refreshments, donations and sponsors all going to the cause which is near and dear to Golden Eagles coach Mike Clemente. It was just 7 years ago he was diagnosed with stage 2 lymphoma and it required six months of grueling chemotherapy, this coming only 10 months after he and his wife Allison welcomed their first child, Emily. After Central’s game during the showcase there was a ceremony honoring Mike with a video recounting his journey as well as the tremendous support he has received along the way.
The Office Fans Can Meet This Dunder Mifflin Employee In Trenton, NJ
It’s just about time to start booking tickets for some Trenton Thunder games again! I absolutely love having the stadium right in Mercer County, because it’s just such a great option to have for a night out when you want to stay local. There are so many themed...
Forked River woman in critical condition following head-on collision in Manchester, NJ
An investigation continues into a two car accident along Route 530 near Lacey Road in Manchester Township on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 pm leaving a Forked River woman in critical condition. Manchester Police said that Nicholas Briggs, 25, of Whiting was heading west in a Dodge Magnum on Route 530...
NJ gardeners: Swap seeds at Monmouth County event this weekend
ABERDEEN — Calling all gardeners!. New Jersey may be in the so-called “dead of winter” but it’s never too early for resident gardeners to start thinking about what they are going to plant this spring. That’s why the Monmouth County Park System is holding its second...
NJ student goes missing from Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Big News This Week at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A Grand Opening is happening this week. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport...
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
Long awaited dredging of the Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey is finally taking place
🏖 Manasquan Inlet dredging to get underway in the next few days. 🏖 There will be split work at first between Manasquan Inlet and Shark River Inlet before work is solely focused on Manasquan Inlet. 🏖 A project and a plan long in the works to address marine...
‘Hey I’m from Freehold, Too!’ Popular Rocker to put on show in Asbury Park
If you've ever seen Eddie Testa and his band perform, you know that you're in for a great time. Eddie is a Jersey Shore legend and has been rocking clubs and parties for years. It was Eddie and his band that played when his friend Bruce Springsteen danced with his mom at The Wonder Bar back in 2018.
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
Abused & abandoned – NJ pup needs miracle
💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned...
$50M Renovation of Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ Nearly Complete
Showboat Atlantic City has really changed over the last few years, and there are even better things to come. Since purchasing Showboat in 2016, Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments, Inc. have done some incredible things with the hotel. Inside there's Lucky Snake Arcade and an indoor go-kart track that features...
Monmouth County, NJ Demands These Popular Restaurants in 2023
I asked you on Facebook to name the restaurants that you would love to see open in Monmouth county this year. The response was overwhelming. One restaurant was easily the number one choice by Facebook fans. A close second wasn't a restaurant, but another idea. Many in Monmouth county don't...
OUCH! Baby Is 2 Feet Tall, 16 lbs At Birth Almost Beating New Jersey’s Biggest
This Brazilian baby came into the world and almost made history. Mama Cleidine Santos deserves the best Mother’s Day present money can buy after carrying a 16-pound baby that was 2 feet tall at birth! If you can believe it, we grew an even bigger one in New Jersey right in Toms River!
Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
