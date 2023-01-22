ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January

Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
Microsoft earned $ 62,7 billion in the second quarter, while Windows and Xbox worked badly, by contrast to the cloud Aroged cloud

Microsoft announced its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 following massive layoffs. The software maker generated 52.7 billion in revenues (up to 2%), and net income (16,4 billion) in revenues. Help. The corporation previously predicted a difficult quarter for Windows OEM revenue and hardware. The results clearly reflect...
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
Tesla to drive production in the high-volume Semi-truck factory

Tesla announced plans to invest in its Reno, Nevada Gigafactory, more than 3,6 billion USD (about 5,8 billion USD); the money will go towards the construction of the company’s first high-volume Semi-Fabric. According to the company’s blog posting from the day of January 24th of January, the Nevada Gigafactory...
RENO, NV
The first bitcoin farm which is powered by a nuclear power plant a few weeks ago will open in the US

The high complexity of bitcoin mining makes this cryptocurrency one of the most environmentally-friendly. According to some reports, bitcoin mining reached the end of 2022 when it saw an increase in carbon dioxide emissions of 86,3 million tonnes. Moreover, the changes that could help with the Bitcoin process emphasized the nature of the cryptocurrency industry and made it harder to do that. In particular, people began to talk about the power of nuclear power plants in bitcoin and the power of nuclear power plants, becoming beacons of green energy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
After the Mass Leanings reached Spotify, the company will cut nearly 600 employees

The company, known for its streaming music service, said on Monday that it plans to cut its workforce of 6,000 to 600, according to its estimated revenue. The massive layoffs continue in the technology industry, ensuring new revenue streams and increasing demand for services. Image Source: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Examples/Events/Explorations/Photos/Ratings. The company...
In modern games, the Intel i3-13100F processor and Intel ARC A750 have been tested for the budget package

Youtuber of RandomGaminginHD experimented an inexpensive Intel ARC A750 in a number of AAA projects. The test was first performed in 2K. Duty: Modern War 2 with the average graphics quality 87 frames per second. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas HDR 2500. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at 95 fps. Forza Horizon 5 with maximum setting of 92 frames per second. Over-the-counter: Global Offensive on low speed 370 fps. Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p with medium settings 63 fps. Fortnite with medium settings 66 frames per second. Elden Ring at a rate of 60 fps. Theft Auto 5 set 116 fps. Witcher 3 at 96 fps. Spider-Man remastered at higher settings 98 fps. Apex Legends at maximum settings 114 frames per second.
Microsoft issues a warrant to Sony to Divulge a confidential business information

In the latest chapter of the US Federal Trade Commissions lawsuit against Microsoft awaiting acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has served a subpoena to Sony. It could potentially force Sony to disclose the most confidential business details. According to the videogames-book, the subpoena was filed on January 17 and, as...
Doug Stewart

Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices

The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
ALASKA STATE

