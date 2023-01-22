Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Related
Goldman Sachs says 4 US cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values
The U.S. is seeing continued skyrocketing interest rates and declining housing prices, and Goldman Sachs expects home values in 2023 to reach that of the 2008 housing crisis.
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
game-news24.com
Microsoft earned $ 62,7 billion in the second quarter, while Windows and Xbox worked badly, by contrast to the cloud Aroged cloud
Microsoft announced its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 following massive layoffs. The software maker generated 52.7 billion in revenues (up to 2%), and net income (16,4 billion) in revenues. Help. The corporation previously predicted a difficult quarter for Windows OEM revenue and hardware. The results clearly reflect...
China fires back at Yellen, tells US to 'cope' with its own debt
China clapped back at U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after she accused Beijing of being a debt reform 'barrier' for Africa and told Washington to 'cope with its own debt problem.'
Elon Musk Says This Problem Threatens the Future of the World
Billionaire Elon Musk has taken on the responsibility to warn of the dangers threatening our civilization.
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
game-news24.com
Blizzards Proletariat ends the bid to recoup unions after unionbusting tactics succeed
Activision-Blizzards latest attempts to kill worker unions seemed successful: Union group Communication Workers of America rejected its bid to get a union vote at the proletariat studio at the Blizzard-owned studio. The group blames its own boss, CEO Seth Sivak. Sivak took the lead of Activision-Blizzards and responded to the...
game-news24.com
Tesla to drive production in the high-volume Semi-truck factory
Tesla announced plans to invest in its Reno, Nevada Gigafactory, more than 3,6 billion USD (about 5,8 billion USD); the money will go towards the construction of the company’s first high-volume Semi-Fabric. According to the company’s blog posting from the day of January 24th of January, the Nevada Gigafactory...
game-news24.com
The first bitcoin farm which is powered by a nuclear power plant a few weeks ago will open in the US
The high complexity of bitcoin mining makes this cryptocurrency one of the most environmentally-friendly. According to some reports, bitcoin mining reached the end of 2022 when it saw an increase in carbon dioxide emissions of 86,3 million tonnes. Moreover, the changes that could help with the Bitcoin process emphasized the nature of the cryptocurrency industry and made it harder to do that. In particular, people began to talk about the power of nuclear power plants in bitcoin and the power of nuclear power plants, becoming beacons of green energy.
game-news24.com
After the Mass Leanings reached Spotify, the company will cut nearly 600 employees
The company, known for its streaming music service, said on Monday that it plans to cut its workforce of 6,000 to 600, according to its estimated revenue. The massive layoffs continue in the technology industry, ensuring new revenue streams and increasing demand for services. Image Source: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Examples/Events/Explorations/Photos/Ratings. The company...
The space between Earth and the moon is about to get a little more crowded
The moon is hot right now. By some estimates, as many as 100 lunar missions could launch into space over the next decade — a level of interest in the moon that far surpasses the Cold War-era space race that saw the first humans set foot on the lunar surface.
game-news24.com
In modern games, the Intel i3-13100F processor and Intel ARC A750 have been tested for the budget package
Youtuber of RandomGaminginHD experimented an inexpensive Intel ARC A750 in a number of AAA projects. The test was first performed in 2K. Duty: Modern War 2 with the average graphics quality 87 frames per second. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas HDR 2500. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at 95 fps. Forza Horizon 5 with maximum setting of 92 frames per second. Over-the-counter: Global Offensive on low speed 370 fps. Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p with medium settings 63 fps. Fortnite with medium settings 66 frames per second. Elden Ring at a rate of 60 fps. Theft Auto 5 set 116 fps. Witcher 3 at 96 fps. Spider-Man remastered at higher settings 98 fps. Apex Legends at maximum settings 114 frames per second.
game-news24.com
Microsoft issues a warrant to Sony to Divulge a confidential business information
In the latest chapter of the US Federal Trade Commissions lawsuit against Microsoft awaiting acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has served a subpoena to Sony. It could potentially force Sony to disclose the most confidential business details. According to the videogames-book, the subpoena was filed on January 17 and, as...
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices
The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
game-news24.com
War Thunder players leak military documents for the sixth time, can now be a national security risk
War Thunder is one of the most famous simulation games in the field of vehicular combat. Players want the games to match the real world with their classified military documents and prove their point. This happened five times in the past but it now happens six times on January 18 on the F-16 AFAF airjet.
Comments / 0