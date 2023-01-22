ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Pet fish commits credit card fraud on owner using a Nintendo Switch

Too funny: In a freak series of seemingly random events, a Switch owner's pet fish accessed his eShop account and added funds to it using his credit card. The crime was caught on video during an unsupervised live stream. Hundreds of viewers watched as the little fish stole their owner's identity while he was gone.
game-news24.com

Free games: You get this roguelike classic for free

What an excellent gift to everyone: The development team at Amplitude Studios is currently holding an entire game for the PC. It’s about the mythical classic Dungeon of the Endless. There is always a little change. So tell you now what you have to consider for the free download.
Andrei Tapalaga

Real-Life squid game contestants left in tears as people are carried out by medics

The program was a huge success on Netflix in 2021, drawing a sizable viewership and inspiring many to consider taking part in a similar activity without dying in the end. With that in mind, it seemed only inevitable that someone would organize a real-world Squid Game experience for people to attempt as competitors; however, it appears that some participants were hurt.
game-news24.com

The Best Steamware For Each Deck

Valves Steam Deck was the long-awaited portable video game device for PC gamers, but it hasn’t disappointed. The Steam Deck was released in February 2022. It isn’t just for the best esports games from the Steam library, it also runs Windows PC games. This list of the best products for Steam Deck will add more fun to your gaming experience. Let’s look at a few of them.
cryptonewsz.com

Yuga Labs deliver its NFT-gated game Dookey Dash

Yuga Labs has delivered its NFT-gated endless runner game Dookey Dash. Within no time at all, it has successfully managed to register over the amount of $35.7 million in terms of the trading volume. In the first week itself, all of the connected players happened to have carried out trading of the Sewer Pass NFTs, thus making provision for having access to the game a good 9,601 times.
game-news24.com

GoldenEye 007 Release date set for Jan. 27 on Nintendo Switch & Xbox

The GoldenEye 007s release date on Nintendo Switch for January 27, 2023 (through the Nintendo Switch Online service) and the Xbox Game Pass is currently the Legendary Bond first-person shooter of James Bond. The new gaming trailers were also released for each version, bringing the online multiplayer exclusive of the Switch-Motor and the remastered visuals of the Xbox Game Pass.
game-news24.com

SpellForce: On March 3rd, the Conquest of Eo will be announced

A powerful 4X experience, based on its full content and high replayability. With over 80 battle maps from 15 unique environments, players can build their armies in over 100 units: dwarven, stone-golems, orcish hamans, and majestic griffons. Choose from 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on the world of quests with his full length of ability and master 700 handwritten secrets. If you do this, try on over 100 different spells in your grimoire. Utilize them strategically in tactical battles that require consideration of flanking, distance, visibility, high ground and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, who are inhabited by various races like men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins and monsters. Are you ready to make the ultimate adventure?
game-news24.com

How to defend a legacy for the Pre-Load Hogwarts on all platforms?

The pre-load for Hogwarts Legacy is already live and players can download it from their respective store right now on certain platforms. It will allow Harry Potter fans to start playing immediately after the title goes live. The number of hours we can take in to preloading a game varies...
game-news24.com

The third-person sci-fi action game, Hi-Fi Rush announced that it would soon be worth the money

The next game from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks is Hi-Fi Rush, a third-person sci-fi action game with a vintage, reminiscent of Jet Set Radio. Xbox’s first Developer_Direct gave us a better shot at Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online and Forza Motorsport. While many were confirmed before the show began, some surprises also made the announcement of Tango Gameworks next game.
game-news24.com

Developer Admits to Cyberpunk 2077: Critics are logically motivated

Game News Cyberpunk 2077 admits criticism is justified. Spiderman Pawe Sasko used to tell a few words about a maligned part of his game. Sometimes, when certain aspects of a game don’t meet expectations of an audience, developers admit they have missed their objective. And that’s what’s happening in this week’s latest CD Projekt. Although it has three distinct beginnings (Corpo, Street Kid, Nomad), and two short endings, the Cyberpunk 2077 has been criticized repeatedly for its lack of freedom in its approach. A point, in a test of the game, I also considered an issue: “We want to solve a problem,” said Jim.
game-news24.com

Riot Games confirms League of Legends, source code was stolen during hacking breach

The Riot Games announced on Twitter last week that their systems were hacked into. Although information was scarce at the time, the developer advised players that no of their personal details was leaked. After a few days of investigating, the team followed their previous statement by saying what was stolen was Code for League of Legends, TFT, and their anticheat platform.
game-news24.com

TMNT: Cuters and reversals Update 1.06 Slices in case of small bugs This January 25th

Tribute Games released TMNT: Shredders Revenge version 1.06 which implements minor fixes to the brawler. Read on to the new version of the TMNT: Shredders Revenge by the 25th of January. TMNT: Shredders Revenge update 1.06 Patch Notes | TMNT: Shredders Revenge January 25 Patch Notes:. Everything has changed in...
game-news24.com

One non-traditional league champion won nonstop in the LCK and LPLbut pros can’t stop picking it up

The League of Legends champion started to become famous in LPL and LCK, but hasn’t yet achieved any results. According to a League stat site Oracles Elixir, Heimerdinger has been named in the support position 12 times in total during the first week of the 2023 LPL and LCK Spring Splits. Hes only managed to gain three wins, even though he was picked six times in each league.

