Orange County, FL

Daniel
3d ago

not that it matters , but the shooter and victom were both black and the article shows a white woman being arrested . may the victims family find some kind of peace 🙏

Adam Edwards
3d ago

Using Shutterstock pictures to change the impression of the story is just bad journalism. Y'all should be ashamed.

Chico 46
3d ago

Now this is the right headline a woman in Florida not a Florida woman thank you for getting it correct

WESH

Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school

A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
PALM BAY, FL
southarkansassun.com

Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact

A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
DELTONA, FL
Oxygen

'He Truly Is A Hero': Sheriff Says 14-Year-Old Boy Saved Young Sister's Life As She Was Allegedly Stabbed By Father's 'Paramour'

The 14-year-old boy leapt into action after Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez launched into an attack on his 10-year-old sister, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in Florida. A 14-year-old Florida boy heroically saved his 10-year-old sister’s life as a woman who lived in his home stabbed her, according to the Osceola...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband to stay in jail

MIAMI - A woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach will stay in jail. Ellen Gilland, 76, made her first appearance in a Volusia County court on Sunday. She's charged with premeditated first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say it appears Gilland shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland in his head, then refused to come out of his room, prompting a standoff. Investigators say she later surrendered and told them the couple planned this out weeks in advance. "She killed him and then she was going to turn the gun on herself, but then decided she couldn't go through with it," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. A judge ordered her to remain behind bars on no bond.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
villages-news.com

Coleman inmate found guilty of strangling cell mate with bed sheet

A Coleman federal prison inmate has been found guilty of strangling to death his cell mate with a bed sheet. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found 37-year-old Romeo Lopez-Hernandez guilty of first degree, premeditated murder. Lopez-Hernandez faces a mandatory penalty of life in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April.
COLEMAN, FL

