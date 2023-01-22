MIAMI - A woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach will stay in jail. Ellen Gilland, 76, made her first appearance in a Volusia County court on Sunday. She's charged with premeditated first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say it appears Gilland shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland in his head, then refused to come out of his room, prompting a standoff. Investigators say she later surrendered and told them the couple planned this out weeks in advance. "She killed him and then she was going to turn the gun on herself, but then decided she couldn't go through with it," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. A judge ordered her to remain behind bars on no bond.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO