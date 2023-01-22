ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

More rounds of snow on the way

The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada. A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. Madison woman, police remind people not to leave...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Brat Fest music lineup announced for 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills. Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Voting opens for Madison plow names

You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sunshine Returns Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure drifting by to the south of here today will bring some sunshine back to the region. We will see clouds to start off the day, with a decrease in the cloudiness during the morning. Clouds will fill back in overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This front could trigger a few flurries during the evening. Clouds are then expected to hang around for Tuesday. By Wednesday, a developing area of low pressure to the south of here will move through themed-Mississippi Valley. It will bring a good chance of accumulating snow to the southern part of Wisconsin. Models are differing on the exact track of the system, but as of now totals will range from around a quarter of an inch north of Madison to around an inch and a half for Madison and points to the south. Another system will arrive on Friday and it will bring the potential of additional accumulation.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. In a statement, the Portage Police Department indicated the 15-year-old boy is also the target of investigation into similar incidents across the country and into Canada. Portage investigators are working with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border to have the teen taken into custody and booked on counts of terroristic threats and swatting stemming from the Jan. 3 threat.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Rounds of snow into the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!. Snow began falling across our area this morning and so far we’re seeing accumulations near 1.5″ to our east and south, while closer to Madison, just over ½ an inch has been reported. Flurries will continue throughout the whole area all the way through midday tomorrow. Possibly another ½ - locally 1″ could be seen in the next 24 hours. Afternoons for Thursday and Friday will range from the high 20s to the low 30s, then temperatures will only be going downhill.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

E-bicycle battery catches fire in UW-Madison dorm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student quickly put out a fire after their e-bicycle went up in flames in a UW-Madison dorm room Tuesday night. The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to Cole Residence Hall shortly after 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a battery fire in a dorm room. A student quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before officials arrived.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

puppy volunteers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – American Family Children’s Hospital wants to find some very special volunteers for a very special mission: offering a breath of normalcy and peace of mind for its young patients. However, they are not looking for your typical volunteers; to qualify, candidates will need to be some of the cuddliest, furriest, and tail wagging-est, applicants around.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
MADISON, WI

