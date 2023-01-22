Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
More rounds of snow on the way
The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada. A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. Madison woman, police remind people not to leave...
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
Brat Fest music lineup announced for 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills. Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.
Voting opens for Madison plow names
You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
Sunshine Returns Today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure drifting by to the south of here today will bring some sunshine back to the region. We will see clouds to start off the day, with a decrease in the cloudiness during the morning. Clouds will fill back in overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This front could trigger a few flurries during the evening. Clouds are then expected to hang around for Tuesday. By Wednesday, a developing area of low pressure to the south of here will move through themed-Mississippi Valley. It will bring a good chance of accumulating snow to the southern part of Wisconsin. Models are differing on the exact track of the system, but as of now totals will range from around a quarter of an inch north of Madison to around an inch and a half for Madison and points to the south. Another system will arrive on Friday and it will bring the potential of additional accumulation.
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
Amazon's electric delivery vans making deliveries in Madison area
Gov. Tony Evers delivers his 2023 State of the State address, on Tues., Jan. 25, 2023. Gov. Tony Evers laid out his plans for a tax cut during his 2023 State of the Union address. State agent accused in shooting of Quadren Wilson pleads not guilty. Updated: 18 hours ago.
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. In a statement, the Portage Police Department indicated the 15-year-old boy is also the target of investigation into similar incidents across the country and into Canada. Portage investigators are working with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border to have the teen taken into custody and booked on counts of terroristic threats and swatting stemming from the Jan. 3 threat.
Rounds of snow into the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!. Snow began falling across our area this morning and so far we’re seeing accumulations near 1.5″ to our east and south, while closer to Madison, just over ½ an inch has been reported. Flurries will continue throughout the whole area all the way through midday tomorrow. Possibly another ½ - locally 1″ could be seen in the next 24 hours. Afternoons for Thursday and Friday will range from the high 20s to the low 30s, then temperatures will only be going downhill.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diamond!
Diamond is a 12-year-old dog staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff say she’s as sweet as the day is long! She loves to play and go on leisurely strolls.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Little John’s search for temporary home, while providing 17,000 meals a week
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s Restaurant in Verona is searching for a temporary location while fundraising for their permanent home. Time is running out and the space they are renting will soon be sold. Members from Little John’s say they only have five weeks to find a space all while preparing meals.
E-bicycle battery catches fire in UW-Madison dorm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student quickly put out a fire after their e-bicycle went up in flames in a UW-Madison dorm room Tuesday night. The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to Cole Residence Hall shortly after 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a battery fire in a dorm room. A student quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before officials arrived.
puppy volunteers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – American Family Children’s Hospital wants to find some very special volunteers for a very special mission: offering a breath of normalcy and peace of mind for its young patients. However, they are not looking for your typical volunteers; to qualify, candidates will need to be some of the cuddliest, furriest, and tail wagging-est, applicants around.
Driver crashes into Papa Murphy's in Hartford
A driver crashed into the front entrance of a Papa Murphy's in Hartford, Wisconsin on Tuesday. A TMJ4 News viewer shared photos.
$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison convenience store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two men made off with cash and thousands of dollars in lottery tickets after an armed robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side last weekend. The men, who were wearing all black at the time, went into the BP store, in the...
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside their car
