Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
KENS 5
Chris Perez posts memory of Selena from 1994
SAN ANTONIO — A photo of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez, and Chris Perez took Facebook by storm late Tuesday night. Perez posted the photo of the pair in a restaurant in 1994 with the caption: "So, just found this pic. Two kids… trying to find their way. About to turn 23 and 24 years old. Can’t remember who took it…I think this was in Florida??? We were on the road and touring so much that sometimes, things get jumbled up in my mind. Good times were had, for sure!"
dallasexpress.com
Texas Man Attempting Guinness World Record
A Texas man is approaching a Guinness World Record title for his Selena Quintanilla memorabilia collection. Selena was born in 1971 and began singing at just the age of 10 with her family band, Selena y Los Dinos. She rose to solo fame in her teens. Her debut album came out in 1989, and in 1994, she won the Grammy for Best Mexican-American Album with her album Live!
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ABC 13 Houston morning anchor Rita Garcia welcomes her 1st child
Garcia is among five ABC 13 employees who announced late last year that they had babies on the way.
Best Places to See Beautiful Bluebonnets in Texas in 2023
There are a few things that Texans love to discuss such as the deliciousness of Whataburger, how great Buc-ee's and HEB are, and how beautiful it is to see bluebonnets. But Texas is a gigantic state so where exactly can you find these stunning flowers? Recently I was talking with some family who have property in the Hill Country, and they said we just need to come visit them when we want to see bluebonnets. So, if you are trying to see Bluebonnets here are some of the best places to see them.
Texan couple marks 75th wedding anniversary, grandchild seeks wishes from famous state residents. Can you help?
A couple from Texas is celebrating a few significant celebrations this year, and one of their grandchildren has turned to the internet for help. The person has posted on Reddit seeking help from Texans to create a special gift for their grandparents. The couple both turn 100 this year and celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary- three amazing achievements.
MySanAntonio
Bad Bunny and Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys
The first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup. Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host.
Sofía Vergara Rocked a Strapless, Jewel-Covered LBD Over the Weekend
In a series of recent Instagram posts, Sofía Vergara showed off the outfit she wore to the Joy Awards, which was a fitted LBD with a strip of jewels down the center.
