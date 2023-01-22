ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove Village, IL

2 killed in wrong-way crash in Elk Grove Village, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0kNM1TTV00 Two drivers were killed in a north suburban head-on crash early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The wrong-way crash happened in Elk Grove Village on Route 53 at Biesterfield Road around 2 a.m., police said.

SEE ALSO | 2 killed, 5 critically hurt in Dan Ryan crash on South Side, officials say

A vehicle was traveling southbound from Golf Road in the Route 53 northbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on, police said. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead.

Traffic was being diverted to Route 53 northbound to Biesterfield for the crash investigation, but all lanes were reopened at approximately 5:38 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

