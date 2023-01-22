Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Flint-area athletic cancelations and postponements for Jan. 25, 2023
FLINT – Many Flint-area sporting events have been canceled or postponed for Wednesday Jan. 25 because of the storm that has blanketed the area in snow and resulted in slippery roads. The following events have been canceled or postponed, according to Twitter and MHSAA.com. If your event is not...
Year of the Railroaders? Durand basketball team continuing what started in football season
DURAND, MI – It’s turning into quite a 2022-23 school year for the boys athletic teams at Durand High School. Last fall, the Railroaders enjoyed their best football regular season in 40 years by posting a 9-0 record.
Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings with trending teams for Jan. 25, 2023
FLINT – The number of unbeaten girls basketball teams in the Flint area has been reduced to two. Carman-Ainsworth (10-0) and Lake Fenton (14-0) remain perfect this season.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Tougher Durand girls team wins fifth straight game
DURAND, MI – Durand’s girls basketball team is playing with a bit more muscle these days and it’s showing on the scoreboard. After getting “pushed around” at times early in the season, the Railroaders have won five straight games by playing with more of an edge in recent weeks.
Women of Colors hosting free youth event with guest speakers, giveaways
SAGINAW, MI — Women of Colors is hosting a free event for middle and high school students featuring guest speakers and giveaways this weekend. The event featuring keynote speaker Trell “DONK” Webb is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Success Academy, 1000 Tuscola St. in Saginaw, according to a Women of Colors news release. Webb is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and highly sought-after minister and speaker.
HS Boys Hoops - Beecher at Flint Elite
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Beecher's Robert Lee and Kevin Tiggs combined for 52 points against Flint Elite.
See which Flint-area boys basketball teams are ranked by The Associated Press this week
FLINT – Four Flint-area boys basketball teams are making an appearance in this week’s Associated Press rankings. Grand Blanc (8-2) is ranked No. 8 in Division 1. Detroit Cass Tech (11-0) is No. 1 in Division 1.
Saginaw area boys roundup: Heritage chalks up long-awaited victory over Saginaw
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 24, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: HERITAGE 69, SAGINAW 46.
A ‘Yellowstone’ themed country music festival is coming to Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Country music lovers and fans of the hit TV show “Yellowstone” have the perfect concert to check out this summer in Brighton. The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced it’s hosting a new country music festival at Mt. Brighton, 4141 Bauer Road. The one-day event at the ski resort is 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and will feature bands, food trucks, pony rides and even a “Yellowstone” themed look-a-like contest.
Bridgeport denies Garber’s bid to nab first place in battle of TVC unbeatens
BRIDGEPORT, MI – Nobody was going to hoist a trophy after this game. But all eyes of the Tri-Valley Conference 8 were watching to see which team would play like a champion in the midseason first-place showdown.
From tumbling to trending: EMU cheerleader gains 2.4 million views on recent TikTok
Eastern Michigan University cheerleader Olivia Fields' TikTok video at recent basketball game reaches 2.4 million views. Freshman Olivia Fields, cheerleader and student at Eastern Michigan University, has amassed over 2.4 million views on a recent TikTok filmed at a recent men’s basketball game. Fields, who is studying business at...
Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
Vote for Flint-area Athlete of Week for Jan. 16-21.
FLINT – We’ve got 23 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Jan. 15-21. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Jan. 27 and we’ll publish the results shortly afterward.
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
Flint’s MCC Celebrates 100 Years, Prahl Center Gets $25M Upgrade
It's undeniable the impact Mott Community College and the Mott Foundation have had on moving Flint and area residents forward in their education and lives. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to see our beloved city grow toward its full potential. Now, as MCC turns 100 years old in 2023, the college will upgrade one of its long-time buildings.
Canceled for weather, Flint Schools to resume classes Jan. 26
Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) closed today due to winter weather conditions, but officials say they expect to resume classes tomorrow, Jan. 26, 2023. According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, as of press time the district plans to resume classes on Thursday and will notify families if plans change.
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
Nickelback announces huge 2023 tour with two Michigan concerts
GRAND RAPIDS & DETROIT, MI - Rockers Nickelback just announced a huge 38-city tour for this year with two concerts scheduled for Michigan. One will be at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 16 and the other is scheduled for Pine Knob in Clarkston on Sunday, August 13. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will open the concert.
USFL’s Michigan Panthers will reportedly play home games at Ford Field in 2023
The revived Michigan Panthers of the USFL will reportedly return to their namesake state, playing their home games at Detroit’s Ford Field in 2023. The Detroit News also reports that the Panthers are in talks with Eastern Michigan University to host their practices from Ypsilanti. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan...
