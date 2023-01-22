Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Forspoken review: Magical open-world gameplay makes up for a slow start
“Forspoken takes too long to get started due to a poorly paced story, but its dazzling spellcasting and parkour traversal will reward patient players.”. As I blasted a machine gun-like flurry of rocks toward a swarm of enemies I had frozen with another one of my magical abilities, I began to understand just how enthralling Forspoken could be. Square Enix’s new action-adventure game dazzles once it gives players free reign to parkour around its open world and sling spells. Unfortunately, it takes a while to get to that point, and even once it does, it struggles to remain focused on it.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over 50% off — save over $1,200
If you’re working from home, you should get a dedicated work laptop, and it should be powerful. You’ll need a machine like the Dell Vostro 7620, which is currently available with a $1,222 discount from Dell’s laptop deals that brings its price down to $969 from its original price of $2,191. With more people shifting to a work-from-home setup, we’re expecting this offer to draw a lot of interest, so it’s highly recommended to take advantage of it before stocks run out.
Digital Trends
How to connect an Xbox controller to a PC
The preferred method of play for shooter and strategy games is to use a mouse and keyboard. However, there are a few instances where having a controller is ideal. Titles such as Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are more intuitive with a controller. To help, we’ll walk you through connecting your Xbox controller to your PC so you can play Xbox games on Windows. These steps will work for an Xbox One Controller or an Xbox Series X Controller, so no matter your kit, you'll be playing in no time.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
Digital Trends
Redfall’s May 2 release date revealed during Developer_Direct
Arkane Studios and Bethesda finally confirmed a release date for Redfall during today’s Developer_Direct showcase. The cooperative open-world, vampiric first-person shooter will come out May 2. The Developer_Direct showcase spent quite a bit of time on Redfall, highlighting both its single-player and multiplayer content. Its part of the show...
Digital Trends
Xbox just surprise announced and released a stylish new Game Pass title
During today’s Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct presentation, Tango Gameworks announced Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm-action game for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It launches later today and will be included on Xbox Game Pass. The game follows a young man named Chai who fights with an electric guitar. An electrifying...
Digital Trends
NAD’s CS1 adds wireless streaming music to any audio system
If you’ve got a hi-fi system you love, but it doesn’t speak Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, or any other wireless streaming languages, NAD’s new CS1 Endpoint Network Streamer ($349) provides a super-simple and compact upgrade. The London, England-founded, Canadian-based company, announced the compact audiophile-grade component today that allows...
Digital Trends
You can turn off Frey and Cuff’s banter in Forspoken
Even since reviews for Forspoken dropped, its snarky sense of humor has proven to be very divisive. Still, if that witty banter bleeding over into gameplay is one of the things preventing you from picking up Forspoken, know that you can adjust the amount of dialogue Frey and Cuff have in the game’s settings.
Digital Trends
Where to watch Jurassic World Dominion
The Jurassic World trilogy came to its epic conclusion with the third and final film, Jurassic World Dominion. Set four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs now roam the Earth and struggle to coexist with humans. Owen Grady (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Rocketman’s Bryce Dallas Howard) are secretly living with and raising Maisie Lockwood (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Isabella Sermon). Mercenaries eventually kidnap Maisie and Beta, the offspring of the Velociraptor known as Blue, forcing Owen and Claire out of hiding as they seek to find their adopted daughter.
Digital Trends
How to link your Fire Emblem Engage and Fire Emblem Heroes account
Just like in the days when you could unlock bonuses for having save data on your memory card from certain games when a new one comes out, Fire Emblem Engage lets you unlock some extra goodies if you've played the mobile title, Fire Emblem Heroes. However, since the days of memory cards are long-gone, you will need to go through a few extra steps to unlock these extra rewards. Here's how to link your Fire Emblem Engage and Heroes account to get some bonus items.
Digital Trends
Amazon adds audio personalization to Echo Buds 2
It’s been a while since Amazon launched its Echo Buds 2, but apparently, the company is still looking at ways to improve them. Today, it announced that folks will be able to turn on audio personalization from within the Alexa app on their phones. According to a company spokesperson,...
Digital Trends
NBA All-World aims to replicate Pokémon Go’s success starting today
Niantic launched NBA All-World, its basketball-themed, location-based mobile game, on iOS and Android today. Ahead of this release, Digital Trends attended a presentation to learn more about how the sports AR title works. If you’ve played any of Niantic’s games before, many elements of NBA All-World will feel quite familiar....
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 23 (#583)
Trying to solve Wordle #583 on January 23, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques and starting words that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble after checking those out, return here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
This Apple leaker just revealed tons of changes for iOS 17 and iPhone 15
Apple is expected to release iOS 17 later this year — and we now have a better idea of what it’ll look like. A new leak reveals the company plans major changes to its Music and Home apps, as well as the inclusion of a new app for its rumored headset.
Digital Trends
The Elder Scrolls Online’s 2023 updates bring players back to Morrowind
Following Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer_Direct and a dedicated livestream for The Elder Scrolls Online, we learned that the MMO’s 2023 updates are all set in Morrowind. Falling under 2023’s Shadow Over Morrowind banner, the first two pieces of DLC in March and June will see the addition of new PvE dungeons and the first new playable class since 2019.
Digital Trends
HP Dragonfly Pro vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14: a solid alternative?
Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 has taken over as the best 14-inch laptop you can buy today, thanks to great performance and battery life, a spectacular display, and an elegant, functional design. It’s one of the best laptops you can buy, and it’s just been upgraded with the newer Apple M2 Pro and Max CPUs for even better performance and efficiency.
Digital Trends
These 7 AI creation tools show how much AI can really do
Between the text generator ChatGPT and image generators like Stable Diffusion, it’s safe to say that AI-powered creative tools are taking the internet by storm. As exciting as these two examples are, though, they’re really only scratching the surface. There are all sorts of different tools and applications that do amazing things with AI and reveal just how revolutionary they’ll continue to be in the future.
Digital Trends
The best VR headset might be one you’ve never heard of
It’s no surprise that the best VR headsets are those in use by corporations and organizations that are doing simulation, design, and research. While Meta, HTC, and other well-known VR headset manufacturers have upped their game with the latest batch of high-end, consumer headsets, they still can’t really compete with the very best from companies like Varjo that design specifically for the enterprise VR market.
Digital Trends
Yes, we really are completely spoiling the OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 launch
Do you think you know all about the OnePlus 11? What about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2? It’s probably fair if you do consider yourself well-informed about them both. After all the leaks and OnePlus’s decision to launch the phone and earbuds in China during CES 2023, there’s a good chance you feel pretty clued up on the next big things from OnePlus.
Digital Trends
I can’t believe I’m recommending Forspoken on PS5 over PC
I’ll almost always recommend a PC release over a console release. You have access to more graphics options, more opportunities to optimize your performance, and a community-driven support system for modifying or repairing your games. That’s especially true as the current generation of consoles begin to show their age.
Comments / 0