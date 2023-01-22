“Forspoken takes too long to get started due to a poorly paced story, but its dazzling spellcasting and parkour traversal will reward patient players.”. As I blasted a machine gun-like flurry of rocks toward a swarm of enemies I had frozen with another one of my magical abilities, I began to understand just how enthralling Forspoken could be. Square Enix’s new action-adventure game dazzles once it gives players free reign to parkour around its open world and sling spells. Unfortunately, it takes a while to get to that point, and even once it does, it struggles to remain focused on it.

