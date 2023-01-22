Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia InvitationalAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Judaic-based experience allure of Jewish camps
Not long ago, many summer camps posted deadlines for registration. Procrastinators were still awarded with a spot for their son or daughter, up until the last day to register. Those days are long gone, at least for some Jewish camps. “We don’t have a hard deadline, but - and this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jason Mesches to headline JNF’s Tu b’Shevat concert
Jewish National Fund’s Northern Ohio chapter will return to a fully in-person event format to celebrate Tu b’Shevat with its free “Tu b’Shevat Family Concert” featuring performer Jason Mesches Feb. 5 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. Returning to a fully in-person event...
Cleveland Jewish News
Friendships forged at camps create lifetime of memories
Friends and memories made at summer camp last a lifetime and the life lessons learned stick with campers long after they leave. Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, who attended day camp at Hawken School in Lyndhurst, and Becky Sebo, who attended overnight camp at Camp Wise in Claridon Township, recalled their camp experiences and the friendships they forged.
Cleveland Jewish News
Reagan Lindsey Lepene
Reagan Lindsey Lepene will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Reagan is the daughter of Ryan and Lauren Lepene of Orange and the sister of Chase. She is the granddaughter of Elaine and Emil Gluck of Pepper Pike, and Barbara and Alan Lepene of Pepper Pike. Reagan attends Brady Middle School. She is a cheerleader for both football and basketball, and enjoys lacrosse and hanging out with her friends.
Cleveland Jewish News
Birdigo to add hot Italian beef to menu for limited time
Starting Feb. 1, Birdigo in Solon will add hot Italian beef and other Italian-inspired menu items to its regular offerings for a month. According to co-owner Jay Leitson, the addition of Italian-inspired cuisine and hot Italian beef came from his desire to “always try new things,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli expert discusses security during training seminar
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and JFC Security, LLC hosted The Security Trustee training seminar Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 for synagogue leadership, schools, agencies, ushers and greeters, security officers and area law enforcement. Jimmy L., with 36 years of security experience with the state of Israel, led the five...
Cleveland Jewish News
Walsh reappointed president of Beachwood School Board
The Beachwood City Schools Board of Education unanimously reappointed president Megan Walsh and Vice President Jillian DeLong during its annual organizational meeting Jan. 10. After taking the oath of office, Walsh reflected on the past year in which the elementary facilities master plan was created, and the board passed the final resolution needed to place a bond levy on the May 2 general election ballot.
Cleveland Jewish News
Isaac David Luzar
Isaac David Luzar will become a bar mitzvah Saturday, Jan. 28, at Park Synagogue. Isaac is the son of Amy and Evan Luzar of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Lincoln and Emmett. He is the grandson of Cory Luzar and Alice Wyman, and of blessed memory, Raymond Luzar and Lester Wyman. Isaac attends Shaker Middle School. He loves baseball, hockey, percussion, acting and voice. For his mitzvah project, Isaac is spending quality time with elderly friends and relatives, and plans to volunteer with Youth Challenge.
Cleveland Jewish News
Griffin to speak at City Club Jan. 25
The City Club of Cleveland will host “Remarks from Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at 850 Euclid Ave. Griffin will speak on his plans for 2023 and what is to be expected from the Cleveland City Council. Cost is $25 for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Felice closed in Larchmere, Salt+ owners working on two new concepts
Jessica Parkinson and Jill Vedaa, owners of Salt+ in Lakewood, have taken over the Felice Urban Cafe space at 12502 Larchmere Blvd. in Cleveland. The original restaurant closed for business after 14 years on Dec. 23, but announced before the closure that Parkinson and Vedaa were going to take over the restaurant, saying on its website that the pair are “sure to bring their excellence and class to Felice. As an added bonus, you will continue to see many familiar faces.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Moreland Hills man sues Walmart claiming deceptive trade practices
A Moreland Hills man has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, alleging the chain engaged in deceptive trade practices. Kevin Adelstein, 64, claims in his suit that Walmart is charging differing prices for some products sold on its website as opposed to prices in stores. Adelstein is a distant relative to Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News.
Cleveland Jewish News
Advocacy group files amicus brief in Beachwood police chief’s case
Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer rights advocacy group and think tank based in Washington, D.C., has filed an amicus brief in the legal case filed by Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin on Dec. 23, 2022, against an individual who has been sending anonymous emails and making internet posts about Beachwood senior administrative staff, including McLaughlin.
Comments / 0