OHIO — Two Thursdays a month, you’ll find Khris Goins leading a support group. Goins is a transgender man and has been using he/him pronouns since 2018. The process of transitioning isn’t easy, he said. It can be intimidating, isolating and scary. In 2020, when he started his medical transition, he joined a transgender support group at an LGBTQ organization in Columbus, but said one thing was missing: the people in the group still didn’t look like him.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO