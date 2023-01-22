Read full article on original website
maddog
3d ago
what these organizations and foundation and health care COMPANIES have realized that if you attach the words racism and unfair bias to the problem it opens up the door for federal funding and they do this by saying STUDIES SHOW! and I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out AL SHARPTON and JESSE JACKSON are doing the study
ideastream.org
Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments
Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
spectrumnews1.com
Finding a brotherhood: organization supports Black trans men
OHIO — Two Thursdays a month, you’ll find Khris Goins leading a support group. Goins is a transgender man and has been using he/him pronouns since 2018. The process of transitioning isn’t easy, he said. It can be intimidating, isolating and scary. In 2020, when he started his medical transition, he joined a transgender support group at an LGBTQ organization in Columbus, but said one thing was missing: the people in the group still didn’t look like him.
wosu.org
Ohio's emergency fund and its impact on state residents
Ohio has a very large, very healthy so-called rainy day fund. State leaders brag about the billions stashed away for an emergency. Leaders don’t tend to mention that all that money is raking in millions more in interest thanks to the recent rate hikes at the Federal Reserve. We...
Record-Herald
Fighting for older Ohioans
No matter their age, income or background, everyone deserves to age with dignity and retire safely and securely. From restoring pensions and protecting Social Security from attacks to securing historic measures in the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that older adults get the best price on high-cost drugs, I’m fighting for older Ohioans.
Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky AG joins 18-state brief opposing Title IX protections for gender identity
KENTUCKY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 18 other states in filing a brief before the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to block the Biden administration's interpretation of Title IX that would allow transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams. What You Need To Know. Attorneys...
YAHOO!
Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities
Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan. She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally. One of the successful aspects of her life has been her...
New Ohio Senate bill bars state funds from investing based on environmental, social or governance practices
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio Senate bill would prohibit investment managers of several state funds – including the five pension systems – from choosing investments with the primary purpose of influencing social, environmental or corporate governance. E.S.G. investing is an approach in which investment managers choose...
lovelandmagazine.com
Federal funding coming to Ohio for kindergarten readiness
An infusion of federal funds is coming to Ohio, targeted at improving kindergarten readiness. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is set to receive a total of $48 million over three years as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Preschool Development Grant, according to an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
informerpress.com
Board of Pharmacy Approves Dispensary in Region
The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy last week awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation for medical marijuana to Uplift, located at 101 Mercy Blvd, Mt. Orab. Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in September 2016 and operational in September 2018. The Board of Pharmacy has now issued 62 Dispensary Certificates of Operation throughout Ohio. Since the state began issuing certificates, no applications were received for Adams County several years ago. The closest dispensary is in Hillsboro and now Mt. Orab.
Death of son spurs mom to push for drug awareness
LIMA — Diane Urban has taken on the task of making people aware of the drug problem in Ohio and other states caused by the drugs streaming across the southern border from Mexico. She shared her message with the Lima Rotary Club at their weekly meeting. The fentanyl crisis...
wosu.org
Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February
A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
ideastream.org
Low Income Water Assistance Program
The Low Income Water Assistance Program is a temporary federal program through at least September 2023 that provides relief to people behind on water and sewer bills. Who is eligible? Ohioans at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline who pay for their water and sewer bills. For a family of four that would be a yearly income of $55,500.
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio’s jobs report creates worry for some
(The Center Square) – Since the summer, the number of unemployed Ohioans climbed and the percentage in the labor force fell, causing worry for some economists. The state’s December job report showed the unemployment rate remained at 4.2% and the labor participation rate dipped from 61.3% to 61.2%. By contrast, the national jobless rate fell to 3.5% while the participation rate climbed to 62.3%. “Over the course of 2022, Ohio’s...
Is the Cleveland Clinic Ohio’s biggest employer again? State’s top employers in 2022, ranked from 1 to 100
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Clinic beat out Walmart to regain the top spot as Ohio’s largest employer in 2022, with 56,986 being employed in the state by the hospital system, 4,338 more people than in 2021, according to a new report from the Ohio Department of Development. Walmart...
13abc.com
EMTs sounding their own alarms as industry-wide shortage impacts patient care
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Almost every industry has been dealing with worker shortages since the pandemic, but not every industry performs life-saving measures. Ohio Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) are calling on lawmakers to make a change as low pay and high stress have many leaving the job and therfore threatening patient care.
spectrumnews1.com
EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the nation that have banned the popular socail media app TikTok on school-owned devices. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. Multiple schools have banned the app in recent weeks, including Arkansas State,...
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
