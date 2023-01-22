We should invest in connecting Stockertown and Palmer Township bike paths | Letter

The Easton City Council on Wednesday delayed for a second time approval of expanded parking meter hours. Councilman Peter Melan at Wednesday night’s meeting read into the record a letter from Valarie Simmons, a South Side salon owner and vice president of the Easton Business Association. She argued for the delay until at least the opening of the new North Fourth Street Parking garage, given the challenges businesses have faced including the coronavirus pandemic.

EASTON, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO