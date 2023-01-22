We should invest in connecting Stockertown and Palmer Township bike paths | Letter

Read full article on original website
Beat_U_W/FACTS
3d ago
agreed! I hate taking the road between these two trails. it's only a few miles the creek runs thru that area and it looks like it's an industrial area so it shouldn't be that complicated to accomplish.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Related
Confronted with ‘general vibe,’ Easton delays extending parking meter hours
The Easton City Council on Wednesday delayed for a second time approval of expanded parking meter hours. Councilman Peter Melan at Wednesday night’s meeting read into the record a letter from Valarie Simmons, a South Side salon owner and vice president of the Easton Business Association. She argued for the delay until at least the opening of the new North Fourth Street Parking garage, given the challenges businesses have faced including the coronavirus pandemic.
Fast-food chain, oil-change center proposed off Route 248 in Nazareth area
A new development is being proposed in the Nazareth area that will feature frying oil and oil changes. A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and a Take 5 oil change center are being planned in Lower Nazareth Township. Easton Eastgate LLC representatives went before the Lower Nazareth Township Zoning Hearing Board with...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
Arrest made in armed robbery of Bethlehem dry cleaner
A Bethlehem man wanted for the armed robbery of a city dry cleaner was arrested Wednesday morning by police and U.S. Marshals. Ryen Michael Mohr, 19, was found in an Allentown home and taken into custody in connection with the robbery last Saturday, Bethlehem police said. Mohr was arraigned on...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Bucks County Officials Looking to Utilize Well-Known Doylestown Property for New Uses
Officials in Bucks County are currently looking at their options for what to do with an unused property in a popular township. Ed Doyle wrote about the property for TAP Into Doylestown. The Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors recently met with Bucks County officials over what to do with an...
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem bar on Elizabeth Avenue, known long ago as Mickey Kelly's, sold for $1.2M
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An East Elizabeth Avenue site that has been home to many Bethlehem bars and seen performances by big-name bands has crossed the million-dollar mark. The property at 21-25 E. Elizabeth, formerly 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, was sold for $1.17 million on Jan. 9, according to Northampton County records.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. rejects Pektor plan for industrial-use facility
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night rejected a conditional-use application for an industrial-use facility. The applicant, Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, sought to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. Specifically, the building was offered for the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.
Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure
DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton Counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, now PennDOT is drawing up emergency plans. “It closed in December, everybody forgets that like it’s been closed since the second week of December,” said Lauren Chamberlain. Chamberlain […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Crews battle fire in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
WOLF
I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
Police helicopter joins search for missing Lehigh University student
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter has joined the search for a missing Lehigh University student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from East Hanover, New Jersey, has been missing since Friday, the university’s police department reported. On Tuesday morning, a state police helicopter searched along the Lehigh River as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 people stole bank account information from machine at Wawa in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for two people they say stole bank account information from a machine at a Wawa. Police believe they stole the information from the store at 225 Cattell Street in the past two months. Police say the people may have used some sort...
Stewartsville Dance Studio Owner Stole $6K From PA School District: Report
A New Jersey dance studio owner is facing charges after failing to pay more than $6,300 to a Pennsylvania school district from whom she was renting facilities for practices, LehighValleyLive reports. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, of Stewartsville, and the owner of 5-6-7-8 Dance, was charged with two counts of felony theft...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 7