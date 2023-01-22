ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?

2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
cpr.org

Colorado employers may soon be banned from asking candidates about their age in job interviews

Job seekers in Colorado could soon get more protections from age discrimination under a new proposal from Democratic state legislators. The new bill, SB23-058, would amend state labor laws to make it illegal for employers to ask applicants about their age during the hiring process. The law would also prohibit employers from requiring high school or college graduation dates on a job application.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews.com

Top Law Schools in Colorado

Law is an amazing subject to study, but if you want to get the best education possible, you need to choose a top school to study in. Let’s discuss the top choices of law schools in Colorado. Are you thinking of studying law in Colorado? This is an amazing...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
COLORADO STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023

It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Teacher shortage is worse and worsening, Colorado educators say in survey

Colorado educators feel overworked, underpaid, and under attack, and they think students’ education is suffering as a result.Those were the findings of the Colorado Education Association’s most recent survey, completed in late 2022 by more than 1,600 of the union’s 39,000 members and released Tuesday.According to the survey, 85% of educators say the shortage of classroom teachers in their school is worse than in previous years and 90% say the shortage...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?

Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado expands Property Tax Deferral Program

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of the Treasury is expanding the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide help to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes. Homeowners […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado community colleges could soon issue high school diplomas

A Colorado bill seeking to allow community colleges to award high school diplomas passed its first hurdle on Monday, receiving unanimous approval from a state Senate committee. If passed by the full state legislature, Senate Bill 7 would allow community colleges, area technical colleges and local district colleges to issue...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel bills continue to rise, with many Coloradans seeing bills more than double or even triple the size of bills seen this time last year. With budget-shattering bills, many Coloradans just want to know why their bills are so high. Xcel says that natural gas...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
