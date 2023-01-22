Read full article on original website
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Say Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Relief Check: Colorado Residents May Receive A One-time Payment Soon; Are You Eligible?
Those of you who pay taxes in Colorado have good news to share. You will likely be entitled to a tax refund or a relief check from the state of Colorado of $750 to $1,500, and you will get it in the following two weeks. This initiative aims to assist Coloradans in getting some respite from inflation.
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
cpr.org
Colorado employers may soon be banned from asking candidates about their age in job interviews
Job seekers in Colorado could soon get more protections from age discrimination under a new proposal from Democratic state legislators. The new bill, SB23-058, would amend state labor laws to make it illegal for employers to ask applicants about their age during the hiring process. The law would also prohibit employers from requiring high school or college graduation dates on a job application.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
coloradosun.com
Low pay, staff shortages, gun violence: Colorado educators urge lawmakers to pay schools what they’re owed
Mary Rose Donahue keeps a box of scissors in her classroom, not for arts and crafts projects with her students but for the same reason she also stores a baseball bat and a first-aid kit complete with a tourniquet: If a gunman storms the room, each student gets a pair of scissors as a last defense.
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
northfortynews.com
Top Law Schools in Colorado
Law is an amazing subject to study, but if you want to get the best education possible, you need to choose a top school to study in. Let’s discuss the top choices of law schools in Colorado. Are you thinking of studying law in Colorado? This is an amazing...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College
Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
EDITORIAL: An assault on Colorado’s service economy
The other shoe has dropped — with the weight of a wrecking ball — in the wake of last November’s election. Colorado’s rebuff of Republicans on the ballot appears to have emboldened legislative Democrats to draw a bead on the business community as never before. That...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023
It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
Teacher shortage is worse and worsening, Colorado educators say in survey
Colorado educators feel overworked, underpaid, and under attack, and they think students’ education is suffering as a result.Those were the findings of the Colorado Education Association’s most recent survey, completed in late 2022 by more than 1,600 of the union’s 39,000 members and released Tuesday.According to the survey, 85% of educators say the shortage of classroom teachers in their school is worse than in previous years and 90% say the shortage...
Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
coloradosun.com
Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?
Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
Colorado expands Property Tax Deferral Program
(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of the Treasury is expanding the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide help to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes. Homeowners […]
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado community colleges could soon issue high school diplomas
A Colorado bill seeking to allow community colleges to award high school diplomas passed its first hurdle on Monday, receiving unanimous approval from a state Senate committee. If passed by the full state legislature, Senate Bill 7 would allow community colleges, area technical colleges and local district colleges to issue...
KJCT8
Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel bills continue to rise, with many Coloradans seeing bills more than double or even triple the size of bills seen this time last year. With budget-shattering bills, many Coloradans just want to know why their bills are so high. Xcel says that natural gas...
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
