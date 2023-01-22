ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Bismarck metro area

By Stacker
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIN15_0kNM0DdK00

STACKER — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Bismarck, ND metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Weekend BRB: Songs and Cinema with the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra

You may also like: People from thes e metros are finding new jobs in Bismarck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zk6xe_0kNM0DdK00

1 / 10

Stacker

#10. Hebron, ND

– 1-year price change: +$8,417 (+7.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$99,957 (data not available)
– Typical home value: $126,626 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mi5JT_0kNM0DdK00

2 / 10

Stacker

#9. Baldwin, ND

– 1-year price change: +$8,467 (+1.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$104,712 (+24.9%)
– Typical home value: $524,796 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kp0pr_0kNM0DdK00

3 / 10

Stacker

#8. Wilton, ND

– 1-year price change: +$11,204 (+4.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$36,680 (+17.7%)
– Typical home value: $243,609 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhAIE_0kNM0DdK00

4 / 10

Stacker

#7. Sterling, ND

– 1-year price change: +$11,856 (+3.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$36,680 (data not available)
– Typical home value: $401,623 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er34O_0kNM0DdK00

5 / 10

Stacker

#6. New Salem, ND

– 1-year price change: +$12,454 (+7.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$36,680 (data not available)
– Typical home value: $188,467 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Bismarck, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxvlE_0kNM0DdK00

6 / 10

Stacker

#5. Beulah, ND

– 1-year price change: +$14,326 (+7.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$28,223 (+15.0%)
– Typical home value: $216,685 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RokVY_0kNM0DdK00

7 / 10

Stacker

#4. Lincoln, ND

– 1-year price change: +$16,663 (+6.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$38,401 (+16.5%)
– Typical home value: $271,731 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kmzZ_0kNM0DdK00

8 / 10

Stacker

#3. Mandan, ND

– 1-year price change: +$22,505 (+8.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$50,030 (+19.7%)
– Typical home value: $304,527 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098lFj_0kNM0DdK00

9 / 10

Stacker

#2. Bismarck, ND

– 1-year price change: +$24,869 (+7.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$67,383 (+23.8%)
– Typical home value: $350,047 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjDMM_0kNM0DdK00

10 / 10

Stacker

#1. Menoken, ND

– 1-year price change: +$44,973 (+11.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$115,793 (+35.3%)
– Typical home value: $444,102 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Bismarck

This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

Local diner beaten by egg prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The heat from consumers about the increase in the price of eggs has been so extreme it could fry an omelet. One local dining chain is scrambling to break even with the rising costs. Frying up eggs and getting them out to customers costs way more...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Pro Image closing in the Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is going to be another vacant store space in the Bismarck area. Pro Image in the Kirkwood Mall will be closing its doors later this week. The sports apparel store opened in 2007 and is closing after the owner decided to retire. Managers were given the opportunity to buy select locations, however, the Bismarck shop chose not to. The outlet is currently selling its remaining inventory at 70% off.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
RAPID CITY, SD
KFYR-TV

Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A residence has been declared dangerous and ordered for demolition by the Mandan City Commission. The commission unanimously voted to declare the home dangerous at Tuesday evening’s meeting. Mandan Building Official Jordan Singer says the home at 1310 Second Street NE had utilities shut off...
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota Coyotes Becoming More Fearless?

It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further?
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

UMary Mid-Winter Powwow smudging policy causes stir

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Smudging is a Native American practice of burning sacred herbs to cleanse a person or place. The custom was the cause of an online stir last week. Traditions are woven into cultures, just as hair can be intertwined to make a braid. Smudging is one of the many customs celebrated by Indigenous cultures.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck’s East Avenue C closed due to tree removal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck’s Engineering Department has announced that Bismarck’s East Avenue C is temporarily closed to traffic. The closure is currently in effect and will last until 3:30 p.m. CST. During this time, the City of Bismarck’s Forestry Division will be removing trees in the area. No detour will be […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Barrage of bills affecting trans people heard at ND Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck heard a barrage of bills relating to transgender people Tuesday. Seven pieces of legislation were heard Tuesday that affect trans people. Two would prevent trans females from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at the high school and college levels. Then there are two bills that would bar trans students from using bathrooms different from their sex assigned at birth. That’s four. Then the committee heard a bill that would change the rules around conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people. And finally, there are two bills that would make medical transitions illegal for people under 18.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck trails getting an expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck has an extensive trail system that thousands use not only in the summer, but the winter as well for outdoor recreation. The Parks Department is looking into expanding that system. This trail will soon take walkers, runners, and cyclists even further. The Parks District is...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck police searching for stolen Bobcat Skid Steer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen Bobcat Skid Steer that was taken from the 1400 block of E LaSalle Drive in Bismarck last night on Jan. 23. Police say there are several identifying marks/stickers on the Skid Steer as shown in the photo above and did […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy