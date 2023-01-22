Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Bismarck metro area
STACKER — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.
The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Bismarck, ND metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#10. Hebron, ND
– 1-year price change: +$8,417 (+7.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$99,957 (data not available)
– Typical home value: $126,626 (#10 most expensive city in metro)
#9. Baldwin, ND
– 1-year price change: +$8,467 (+1.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$104,712 (+24.9%)
– Typical home value: $524,796 (#1 most expensive city in metro)
#8. Wilton, ND
– 1-year price change: +$11,204 (+4.8%)
– 5-year price change: +$36,680 (+17.7%)
– Typical home value: $243,609 (#7 most expensive city in metro)
#7. Sterling, ND
– 1-year price change: +$11,856 (+3.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$36,680 (data not available)
– Typical home value: $401,623 (#3 most expensive city in metro)
#6. New Salem, ND
– 1-year price change: +$12,454 (+7.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$36,680 (data not available)
– Typical home value: $188,467 (#9 most expensive city in metro)
#5. Beulah, ND
– 1-year price change: +$14,326 (+7.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$28,223 (+15.0%)
– Typical home value: $216,685 (#8 most expensive city in metro)
#4. Lincoln, ND
– 1-year price change: +$16,663 (+6.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$38,401 (+16.5%)
– Typical home value: $271,731 (#6 most expensive city in metro)
#3. Mandan, ND
– 1-year price change: +$22,505 (+8.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$50,030 (+19.7%)
– Typical home value: $304,527 (#5 most expensive city in metro)
#2. Bismarck, ND
– 1-year price change: +$24,869 (+7.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$67,383 (+23.8%)
– Typical home value: $350,047 (#4 most expensive city in metro)
#1. Menoken, ND
– 1-year price change: +$44,973 (+11.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$115,793 (+35.3%)
– Typical home value: $444,102 (#2 most expensive city in metro)
