Lorain County, OH

Morning Journal

Lorain boys basketball: Tough defense keeps Titans in games; initiating offense a work in progress

Game by game, the Lorain boys basketball team gets back on its feet after dropping four games out of five from the end of December to mid-January. The Titans won back-to-back games against Warrensville Heights (65-31) and Bedford (40-37). In order to keep the ball rolling, the team strives to play complete basketball to prepare for the upcoming postseason.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain vs. Bedford boys basketball: Titans grind out late win over Bearcats

It doesn’t matter if a win is pretty or ugly — a win’s a win. In a Lake Erie League showdown against Bedford on Jan. 24, the Titans scrapped and clawed to a 40-37 win. “We had to come together and we had to figure things out,” Lorain coach Matthew Kielian said. “We had to rely on each other. We had a late turnover and we could have gave (the game) up because it was a late turnover. We were able to figure it out and Jai’den (Guerra-Howard) came up with some big free throws.”
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Avon Lake football: Matthew Stuewe commits to Ohio University

Avon Lake’s Matthew Stuewe is ready to take his game to the next level. The Shoremen’s wide receiver chose to play college football in the MAC, as he committed to play for Ohio University. The announcement was made on Stuewe’s Twitter page. “I’m excited to announce my...
AVON LAKE, OH

