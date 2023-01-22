Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Lorain boys basketball: Tough defense keeps Titans in games; initiating offense a work in progress
Game by game, the Lorain boys basketball team gets back on its feet after dropping four games out of five from the end of December to mid-January. The Titans won back-to-back games against Warrensville Heights (65-31) and Bedford (40-37). In order to keep the ball rolling, the team strives to play complete basketball to prepare for the upcoming postseason.
Morning Journal
Lorain vs. Bedford boys basketball: Titans grind out late win over Bearcats
It doesn’t matter if a win is pretty or ugly — a win’s a win. In a Lake Erie League showdown against Bedford on Jan. 24, the Titans scrapped and clawed to a 40-37 win. “We had to come together and we had to figure things out,” Lorain coach Matthew Kielian said. “We had to rely on each other. We had a late turnover and we could have gave (the game) up because it was a late turnover. We were able to figure it out and Jai’den (Guerra-Howard) came up with some big free throws.”
Morning Journal
Avon Lake football: Matthew Stuewe commits to Ohio University
Avon Lake’s Matthew Stuewe is ready to take his game to the next level. The Shoremen’s wide receiver chose to play college football in the MAC, as he committed to play for Ohio University. The announcement was made on Stuewe’s Twitter page. “I’m excited to announce my...
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Elyria boys basketball: Pioneers get revenge, extend winning streak to seven
When Avon and Elyria played each other earlier in the season Dec. 9, the Eagles bullied their way to a 66-46 win. This time around, the Pioneers matched the physicality and took care of business on their home court, 73-66, for their seventh straight win. Elyria (11-5, 6-3 SWC) hasn’t...
Morning Journal
Clute, Austerman take home big awards at Sport Commission’s annual banquet
The last place Katie Clute and Maya Austerman ever imagined themselves being was on a stage in front of hundreds of people who were standing and applauding them. But that’s where Clute and Austerman were on Jan. 25 at the 23rd annual Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s annual awards banquet at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
