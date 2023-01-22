It doesn’t matter if a win is pretty or ugly — a win’s a win. In a Lake Erie League showdown against Bedford on Jan. 24, the Titans scrapped and clawed to a 40-37 win. “We had to come together and we had to figure things out,” Lorain coach Matthew Kielian said. “We had to rely on each other. We had a late turnover and we could have gave (the game) up because it was a late turnover. We were able to figure it out and Jai’den (Guerra-Howard) came up with some big free throws.”

LORAIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO