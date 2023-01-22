Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Fire destroys brewery in Paw Paw, owner vows to reopen at nearby winery
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw is a total loss after a fire early yesterday morning. Owner Jeff Wescott says they will move the brewery operations into the B52 Winery he owns next door for the time being as they work to rebuild.
Kalamazoo man killed in I-94 roll over crash at Beadle Lake exit
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle rolled over on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp from eastbound I-94. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating the crash which took place at around 6:45 a.m.. A preliminary...
Fire put out once, then rekindles at Paw Paw brewery
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire struck a Van Buren County business, got extinguished by firefighters, and then rekindled itself a few hours later. It happened early Tuesday morning, January 24 at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw on the corner of M-43 and M-40. The Van...
Firearms recovered during early morning traffic stop in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police recovered two firearms during a traffic stop early Monday morning, January 23. According to the department, officers were called out around 1:22 a.m. to the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near downtown to address some quality of life issues. While in the area, they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
2023 road construction expected to be extensive in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s said Michigan has two seasons, winter and road construction, but while one has been easier on drivers, the other has not. After the two snow events in November and December, January had been virtually snow free until this weekend. But construction has made driving more challenging for the last two years and 2023 will also be busy for road crews.
Kalamazoo Salvation Army significantly short for 2022 annual kettle goal
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo has come in significantly short this year of meeting it’s 2022 Red Kettle fund raising goal. Officials with the organization say the annual bell ringing event raised $41,000 dollars less than what they were hoping to get. Funds...
Allegan Co. dates, sites for state election audit announced
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – More than 200 public audits of the November 8 election are underway. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the audits will be done by the Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks, looking to affirm the state’s vote tabulation machines as randomly selected batches of ballots will be hand-counted.
WMU students set to benefit from two new programs to be announce today
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Western Michigan University is set to announce a couple of new agreements today, as they continue to compete with other colleges for a dwindling pool of students nationwide. A new agreement with Kalamazoo Valley Community College to be signed today will make it easier...
Kazoo 48 Hour Film Festival moves to spring
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kazoo 48 Film Festival is back, continuing their film contest within Southwest Michigan. The festival is set to continue to uniting cinema enthusiasts, filmmakers, avid social media posters and anybody who enjoys a challenge. Event organizers urge those who think they got what it...
Broncos fall on the road to Ohio University
ATHENS, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – A late 10-0 run pushed Ohio University past the Western Michigan University men’s basketball team 88-76 Tuesday evening at the Convocation Center in Athens. Three Broncos scored in double-figures, led by Lamar Norman Jr., who had 20. Titus Wright tallied 16 points for...
