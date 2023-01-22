ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL draft: Giants will select 25th overall

By Tyler Henry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New York Giants season, which far exceeded expectations, came to an end on Saturday night when they fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion.

Due to the unexpected success of the team, the Giants will be in unfamiliar territory when it comes to their draft position this spring. After having two top-10 picks last off-season, New York will select 25th overall (technically 26th) in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.

The Miami Dolphins have forfeited their 2023 first-round pick (no. 21), which means the Giants will have just 24 players off the board when they are on the clock.

The Giants have plenty of holes on their roster as it stands today, and the upcoming draft will go a long way in fixing some of those.

Prior to the season, many thought the Giants would need to address the quarterback position after the 2022 season. However, as the season went along, Daniel Jones excelled and it no longer appears like a position of need.

Tankathon’s current mock draft has the Giants selecting linebacker Trenton Simpson out of Clemson. While this certainly fills a need for Big Blue, there is also work to be done at cornerback, wide receiver, and along the offensive line. New York also needs to add depth across the board.

It will be interesting to see what Joe Schoen can do with some salary cap flexibility and who they will target in the draft.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

