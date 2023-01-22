Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO