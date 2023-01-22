Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KTLA.com
Where is California’s $2.04 billion Powerball winner?
It has been over two months since a Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion was sold at a convenience store in Altadena and we still don’t know who the winner is. If you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat to find out who the new multimillionaire is, you’ll likely still be waiting for some time.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles Black College Expo™ to Award Thousands of Dollars to Local Students
The 24th annual event provides educational resources and access to college. LOS ANGELES– The 24th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015. The event provides students access to over 40 HBCUs and over 100 other colleges and universities, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other educational institutions.
2urbangirls.com
Sanitation truck hits, kills person in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Three other unhoused people have died in recent...
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles Homeless Count starts today
LOS ANGELES – The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, begins Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your dear ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year.
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
2urbangirls.com
LA Council votes to add additional tenant protections to Votes to South LA Zoning Plan
LOS ANGELES – The City Council voted to add more tenant protections Wednesday to the South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay Ordinance, which covers several blocks near USC. The council requested that the city attorney incorporate recommendations that include:. — requiring developers to notify tenants of their rights...
2urbangirls.com
Post Office to hold hiring fair Jan. 26
LOS ANGELES – The Post Office is hiring!. USPS is hoping to hire 2,400 new employees at simultaneous job fairs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 77 post offices across the state. Participating offices stretch 800 miles from Arcata in the north to Imperial Beach...
yovenice.com
Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor exposed to COVID-19
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts sent an early morning email to staff alerting him he has been exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine for seven days. “I have been exposed to COVID-19. I have tested negative and will be in 7-day quarantine from work effective...
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; Details
Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …
Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008
Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
2urbangirls.com
LA County extends tenant protections through March
LOS ANGELES – One week before they were set to expire, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also approving the establishment of a $45 million “relief fund” for small landlords who have been unable to collect rent from some tenants.
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
President Biden, Gov. Newsom react to mass shooting in Monterey Park
Officials from President Biden to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are offering sympathy to victims of the Monterey Park shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Palmdale man gets probation in LA County bribery case
LOS ANGELES – A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced Monday to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes.
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
goldrushcam.com
Disbarred Los Angeles County Attorney Sentenced To Five And A Half Years In Prison For Long-Running Multi-Million-Dollar (Over $8.6 Million) Investment Fraud Scheme
Defendant Sold Interests in Real Estate that He Did Not Own. January 18, 2023 - Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that DEREK JONES, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced on. Tuesday to five and a half years in prison. JONES ran...
Comments / 0