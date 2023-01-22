When Apple announced the new Mac mini (M2), one of the interesting tidbits was that its HDMI port has been upgraded, although only if you get the version with the M2 Pro chip. Support for 4K at 120Hz natively, or 4K at 240Hz using Display Stream Compression (DSC) tech, are now available in that model, and both are nice – but what really made me sit up and take notice is that 4K HDR is now supported, for the first time.

1 DAY AGO