T.I. and DaBaby have yet to collide on a track, but that drought will be coming to an end when they team up for the Fear soundtrack. In an afterparty following Fear’s premiere in West Hollywood, Tip and Baby revealed to TMZ Hip Hop that they have teamed up for the Fear soundtrack’s title track, which will accompany the film hitting theaters across the U.S. on Friday (January 27).

2 DAYS AGO