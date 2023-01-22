Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Fights In Traffic While Allegedly Pregnant With Blueface's Child
Los Angeles, CA - Chrisean Rock was spotted fighting in traffic over the weekend following the announcement of her alleged pregnancy with Blueface‘s child. According to TMZ, Chrisean got into a physical altercation in Chatsworth, Los Angeles near Blueface’s home on Saturday morning (January 21), where eyewitnesses claimed the reality star attempted to surprise the rapper.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Introduces Daughter North To His New Wife On Dinner Date
Malibu, CA - Kanye West has made his first public appearance alongside his daughter North West and new wife Bianca Censori as the trio dined together in Malibu over the weekend. According to Hollywood Life, paparazzi caught Kanye trailed by his Yeezy architect bride while heading to dinner at Malibu’s...
HipHopDX.com
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Passed On Classic Big Pun Beat, Says Former Roc-A-Fella A&R
JAY-Z‘s extensive discography almost included the Knobody-produced beat that went on to become Big Pun‘s biggest hit, among other now-classic Hip Hop records. According to Roc-A-Fella’s former Head of A&R Kyambo “Hip Hop” Joshua, Knobody had given him the “Still Not A Player” track first, however, it ended up becoming one of many future hits that JAY-Z was not interested in recording.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Hit With 'Emo' Jokes After Debuting New Hairstyle
Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans by debuting yet another new hairstyle that embraces their rock star roots. A photo of Baby Pluto’s new look quickly made the rounds on social media and shows the Philly rapper rocking a leather jacket and freshly-straightened hair that can be seen peek out from under a Rolling Stones beanie.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Recalls Denzel Washington's Pep Talk During 'American Gangster' Scene
T.I. has recalled the time he received a pep talk from Denzel Washington on the set of American Gangster. The Atlanta rapper starred as Stevie Lucas, the son of fellow rapper/actor Common‘s character, in Ridley Scott’s star-studded, Oscar-nominated 2007 film. As one of his earliest movie appearances, T.I....
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones & NYC Mayor Eric Adams Make Plans To Help Harlem At Drake Concert
Jim Jones got the chance to meet New York City mayor Eric Adams at Drake’s Apollo Theater concert, and they’re planning to discuss efforts to better Harlem. The link-up happened on Sunday night (January 22) during the second night of Drake’s back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. Jimmy shared a video of the two talking in his dressing room and fans can see the rapper exchanging his phone number with the mayor to plan a future meet-up.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Trel Says Master P Fallout Came After Failed ‘Menace II Society’ Sequel
Fat Trel has explained why he and Master P fell out, revealing that it came after the No Limit Records mogul wanted him to star in a Menace II Society sequel that never came to be. The DMV-based rapper — who was once a part of Master P’s Louie V...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. & DaBaby's First Collab to Appear on 'Fear' Film Soundtrack
T.I. and DaBaby have yet to collide on a track, but that drought will be coming to an end when they team up for the Fear soundtrack. In an afterparty following Fear’s premiere in West Hollywood, Tip and Baby revealed to TMZ Hip Hop that they have teamed up for the Fear soundtrack’s title track, which will accompany the film hitting theaters across the U.S. on Friday (January 27).
HipHopDX.com
Keyshia Cole Adds Fuel To Ice Spice & Faith Evans Lookalike Jokes
Keyshia Cole has got some jokes regarding Ice Spice and Faith Evans‘ visual similarities just like the rest of the internet – but it’s all in good fun. On Monday (January 23), the Oakland singer was on Twitter when a fan tweeted her with a photo of Ice Spice and jokingly wrote, “You ate that.”
HipHopDX.com
J.I.D Discovers Meek Mill's Fries Meme & Turns It Into A Bar
J.I.D has gotten wind of Meek Mill’s viral wet french fries meme and he can’t get enough of the tomfoolery. The Dreamville rapper had a laugh at the years-old joke featuring Meek swimming while eating a poolside snack of drenched french fries sitting on his lap. “I just...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Reveals Reason He Started Taking Medication
Kanye West has revealed that his negative experiences with paparazzi are why he started taking medication. The Chicago rap mogul, who has laid relatively low in recent weeks after being a lightning rod for controversy last year, made the revelation during an eventful encounter with a cameraman on Tuesday (January 24).
HipHopDX.com
Drake Responds To 'Spirit Animal' Erykah Badu's Lofty Praise Following Harlem Shows
Drake has responded to Erykah Badu‘s praise following his shows in Harlem, New York over the weekend. Badu took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (January 23) to reshare an article calling Drizzy “the voice of a generation” after his back-to-back concerts, during which he took fans on a “journey” through his career with a catalog-spanning setlist and narrative-driven stage design.
HipHopDX.com
Oddisee Almost Appeared On Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Albums — But Was Too Busy
Has been making albums for nearly two decades, but he’s had a few missed opportunities along the way that didn’t capitalize on. Speaking to Bedroom Beethovens last week, the Diamond District rapper/producer reflected on times he could have contributed to commercially successful and critically-acclaimed projects such as Kanye West‘s Graduation, Dr. Dre‘s Compton and Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city.
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Earns First Oscar Nomination For 'Lift Me Up'
Rihanna has earned herself another accolade with her first Academy Awards nomination thanks to her recent single “Lift Me Up.”. The poignant tribute track to the late Chadwick Boseman appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will compete in the music’s Best Original Song category. Others credited alongside...
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Unveils Fenty x Mitchell & Ness Clothing Collab Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance
Rihanna has unveiled a new collaboration between Fenty and Mitchell & Ness to further hype up her upcoming Halftime show at Super Bowl LVII. Set to take place in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, the performance will serve as RiRi’s first stage appearance since the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where she ran through a career-spanning medley of hits to coincide with her receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
HipHopDX.com
King Von Posthumous Album Reportedly In The Works
King Von tragically passed away in 2020, but it appears his team and Empire are preparing to deliver a second posthumous album. Von’s manager, 100K Tracks, teased that another LP could be on the way for later this year, but looked to fans for ideas on what to title the project.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Challenges Akademiks To A Fight Amid $50K Paternity Test Proposition
Blueface and Akademiks’ beef has continued to sizzle on social media, with the “Thotiana” rapper challenging the media personality to a fight. The spat between the pair was sparked earlier this month when they traded shots about each other’s careers and supposed financial struggles on Twitter.
HipHopDX.com
Bandmanrill 'Club Godfather' Showcases Versatility, But Isn't The Cultural Shift Jersey Club Hoped For
As Jersey Club’s TikTok dominance continues into 2023, Bandmanrill feels more and more like a pioneer. The Newark-based rapper got his start by striving to be the first to rap over the subgenre’s speedy triple kick drums, and in turn has inspired a plethora of other artists to make the daring attempt, (Lil Uzi Vert included).
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & 50 Cent Among Performers At UK's Wireless Festival 2023
London, UK - Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and 50 Cent are among the artists set to perform at the UK’s Wireless Festival in 2023. The festival announced the lineup for this year’s iteration on Wednesday (January 25), which also features the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Joey Bada$$, GloRilla, Latto, Bryson Tiller, Lil Tjay, Popcaan, Ken Carson and many others.
