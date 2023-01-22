(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says his state budget plan has the largest tax cut in Minnesota history -- while Republicans argue Walz is proposing one of the largest spending increases ever. The governor responds it's investments in what Minnesotans have said they care most about. Walz says to Republicans, "If you want to find a problem in having the best state with education,... reducing childhood poverty by 25 percent and watching the vast majority of Minnesotans see costs go down for them, then good luck. I look forward to that debate." The governor continues pushing for one-time tax rebate checks, which House G-O-P Minority Leader Lisa Demuth says is "something that we are very open to."

