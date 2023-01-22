Read full article on original website
Walz wants "Red Flag" law passed as part of health and public safety plan
(St. Paul MN-) Second Amendment groups say anti-gun-violence measures Governor Tim Walz has in his state budget proposal are "ineffective and unconstitutional." Unveiling his health-and-public safety plan Monday, Walz pointed to the mass shooting in California:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rob Doar (DOR) with the Minnesota...
Bill to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain Minnesota Drivers License advances...Lang concerned
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver's license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance -- much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver's licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It's a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
Walz proposes tax cuts and Walz Checks
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says his state budget plan has the largest tax cut in Minnesota history -- while Republicans argue Walz is proposing one of the largest spending increases ever. The governor responds it's investments in what Minnesotans have said they care most about. Walz says to Republicans, "If you want to find a problem in having the best state with education,... reducing childhood poverty by 25 percent and watching the vast majority of Minnesotans see costs go down for them, then good luck. I look forward to that debate." The governor continues pushing for one-time tax rebate checks, which House G-O-P Minority Leader Lisa Demuth says is "something that we are very open to."
Faculty wants Hamline University president to resign over handling of Muhammad image issue
(St. Paul, MN) -- Faculty members at Minnesota's Hamline University are calling on President Fayneese Miller to resign over an issue of religious, artistic and academic freedom. The private university drew international attention after choosing to not renew the contract of an art instructor who showed images of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Adjunct instructor Erika López Prater showed the historical depiction after issuing warnings in her syllabus and just before displaying the art. López Prater is suing the university for defamation, religious discrimination, breach of contract, and other claims. The Faculty Council president says professors have lost faith in Miller's leadership.
