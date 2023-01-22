ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 21

Silverstar
3d ago

We don’t need more prisons or beds for state to profit off of slave labor. Arkansas is noted across the nation for mass incarceration. We need more mental health and addiction programs. Addiction is a mental illness not a crime. I agree how about bed for sheriffs and corrupt government that would serve the people justice. Arkansas prisons do nothing but dehumanization of people then turn them loose with no jobs,training but more mental health problems only to return to the prison system.

Reply(2)
5
k k
3d ago

prison does not work or we wouldn't "need" more prison space. we need real criminal justice reform, early education on proper use of drugs, and early intervention and counseling and instruction on how to live a positive fruitful life as a non criminal contributing citizen. I'm a sociologist and a retired law enforcement professional and what's been happening last 40 years is a complete failure. time for new plans.

Reply
5
Guest
3d ago

Show us you mean business. It's the 1st day of the week so why don't you see if you can get the former governor, all 83 sheriffs arrested for their high crimes against the citizens of this state by let's say the 2nd day of the week. No beds needed just 84 ropes

Reply
8
Related
whiterivernow.com

An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives

Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Legislature: Week 2, passed and failed bills

The second week of the Arkansas legislature was best summed up by Rep. David Ray’s comment on the House floor: “Everyone seems to be feeling feisty today.”. We saw an inordinate number of bills fail and some clear indications that rubber stamps may be in limited supply this session.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Altes Pleads Guilty to Abuse of Public Trust

A special state prosecutor announced that today, Monday, January 23, Robert Dennis Altes has pleaded guilty to one count of Abuse of Public Trust. In a press release, Special Prosecutor Emily White stated:. “Today, the State of Arkansas resolved the criminal case against Robert Dennis Altes, via agreement with the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law

A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. According to KAIT, Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to abuse of public trust

ARKANSAS, USA — Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes has been sentenced to one year of probation after entering a plea of guilty to one count of abuse of public trust. According to a release by Arkansas Special Prosecutor Emily White, Altes entered into a negotiated...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Peanut acres, yield, and price relatively stable in 2022

Drought, other commodity price hikes, and higher input costs led to a middling peanut crop in Arkansas during the 2022 growing season. Arkansas farmers grew about 2,000 fewer acres of peanuts in 2022 compared to 2021. The November forecast from the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimated harvested acres at 32,000 acres in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers, and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put the...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’ December jobless rate was 3.6%, up from 3.3% in December 2021

Arkansas’ December jobless rate of 3.6% was better than the 3.7% in November, but is higher than the 3.3% in December 2021. The labor force participation rate improved, but the number of unemployed Arkansans rose almost 13%. The number of employed in Arkansas during December was an estimated 1,303,039,...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy