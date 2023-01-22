We don’t need more prisons or beds for state to profit off of slave labor. Arkansas is noted across the nation for mass incarceration. We need more mental health and addiction programs. Addiction is a mental illness not a crime. I agree how about bed for sheriffs and corrupt government that would serve the people justice. Arkansas prisons do nothing but dehumanization of people then turn them loose with no jobs,training but more mental health problems only to return to the prison system.
prison does not work or we wouldn't "need" more prison space. we need real criminal justice reform, early education on proper use of drugs, and early intervention and counseling and instruction on how to live a positive fruitful life as a non criminal contributing citizen. I'm a sociologist and a retired law enforcement professional and what's been happening last 40 years is a complete failure. time for new plans.
Show us you mean business. It's the 1st day of the week so why don't you see if you can get the former governor, all 83 sheriffs arrested for their high crimes against the citizens of this state by let's say the 2nd day of the week. No beds needed just 84 ropes
