NESN

Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022

NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NESN

Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals

The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo. A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.
NESN

How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien

Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NESN

Why Professionals Betting Against Patrick Mahomes In AFC Title Game

That’s the million-dollar question heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs’ all-world quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain over the weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars and his mobility was clearly hindered after returning in the second half to finish off Trevor Lawrence and the young Jags.
NESN

Patrick Mahomes Update: Andy Reid Gives Update On Chiefs QB

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be under the microscope this week given after suffering an ankle injury in Kansas City’s divisional-round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The superstar signal-caller briefly exited the contest with what’s been deemed to be a high-ankle sprain, though X-rays were negative. And...
NESN

Patriots Twitter Dunks On Matt Patricia After Bill O’Brien Hire

Much to the delight of the majority of Patriots fans, New England has a new offensive coordinator. Bill O’Brien is returning to Foxboro, Mass. to take the role on Bill Belichick’s staff that hasn’t been occupied since Josh McDaniels left for Las Vegas, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday morning. O’Brien served on the Patriots coaching staff for five seasons between 2007 and 2011 before making stops at Penn State, Houston and most recently, Alabama.
NESN

Matt Patricia Rumors: More Reports On Patriots Coach’s Expected Exit

Don’t be surprised if the news of Bill O’Brien returning to the Patriots is quickly followed by news of Matt Patricia leaving New England. We now know Patricia won’t return as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low on Tuesday reported that New England hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator. However, though Patricia’s removal felt like a foregone conclusion at the start of the offseason, many believed Bill Belichick could reassign his close friend as either a full-time O-line coach or a front-office staffer.
NESN

NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles Sit on Throne

The NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles have continued to look the part of a Super Bowl favorite and now boast the shortest odds. Below are the top four remaining favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Philadelphia Eagles +230 (Last week: +500, #4) After a dominant...
NESN

How Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Reacted To Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’ Nickname

The Bengals have operated this season with a “everybody’s against us” mentality, but it appears the tables have turned. Cincinnati is a consensus 1-point favorite over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game as of Wednesday. There is concern over how Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play after suffering a high ankle sprain in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday.
NESN

Trevon Diggs Calls Out Eli Apple For Trash-Talking Brother Stefon

Eli Apple is at it again, but a fellow NFL cornerback doesn’t believe the 2016 first-round pick has a leg to stand on. Apple, one of the most active trash-talkers in the league, wasted no time yapping after the Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati corner specifically took aim at Stefon Diggs, whose frustration boiled over after Buffalo watched its once-promising 2022 season come to an end at Highmark Stadium this past Sunday.
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Makes Interesting Comment On Packers Contract

Aaron Rodgers is taking time with his future in 2023, but this comment could inspire some positivity for Packers fans. The All-Pro quarterback has not committed to a return to Green Bay and is instead taking some time to relax before choosing what he wants to do next. This hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from speculating on a potential trade, including a possible move to the New England Patriots.
NESN

Mac Jones Receives Vote Of Confidence From Patriots All-Pro

The 2022-23 season was a turbulent one for everyone involved with the New England Patriots, but no one wore the brunt of frustration quite like Mac Jones. Whether it be difficulty in implementing a new system alongside Matt Patricia, his extreme regression from a Pro Bowl rookie campaign, constant outbursts on the Patriots sideline or getting booed by the Gillette Stadium crowd, Jones dealt with some sort of problem at every turn.
NESN

Bills Player Sternly Warns Eli Apple After Bengals CB’s Trash Talk

Stefon Diggs wasn’t the only Bills player who didn’t take kindly to Eli Apple’s smack talk after Sunday’s game in Buffalo. Apple used Diggs’ series of tweets about his recent behavior at Highmark Stadium as a springboard into verbal jabs. The Bengals cornerback ushered the Bills into their offseason by tweeting “Cancun on 3,” but his post also included the emoji of hands making the shape of a heart. Many perceived this as a troll effort inspired by Damar Hamlin, who’s taken on the sign as somewhat of a calling card.
NESN

Could Saquon Barkley Depart Giants? Five Potential Landing Spots

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters Monday, after New York’s season-ending defeat in the NFC divisional-round, the organization hoped to keep impending free-agent running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley, 25, just concluded his rookie contract and fifth-year option and is set to hit the open market for the first...
NESN

Are Jets Getting Sneaky With Reported Offensive Coordinator Target?

The New York Jets have a big decision to make this offseason. In need of an offensive coordinator, New York will be tasked with hiring a coach that is either capable of reviving the career of Zach Wilson or ready to implement a new system for its next QB. Perhaps that’s the reason they have their eyes on ex-Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
NESN

NESN

