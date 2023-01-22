Read full article on original website
Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022
NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals
The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo. A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.
How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien
Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Aaron Rodgers To Patriots? NFL Insider Floats ‘Belichickian’ Move
Could the New England Patriots replace Mac Jones with an aging future Hall of Famer this offseason?. No, not Tom Brady. The other one. In his latest ‘Football Morning in America column, NBC Sports’ Peter King floated a different quarterback possibility for the Patriots: Aaron Rodgers. After ESPN’s...
Why Professionals Betting Against Patrick Mahomes In AFC Title Game
That’s the million-dollar question heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs’ all-world quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain over the weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars and his mobility was clearly hindered after returning in the second half to finish off Trevor Lawrence and the young Jags.
Stefon Diggs Responds To Criticism Of Bills Playoff Loss Reaction
Despite all of the hype, the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season ended in the AFC divisional round with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Just like fans in Buffalo, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t happy about the whole ordeal. Diggs, who led the Bills in receptions,...
NFL Insider Gives Bold Take On Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow Debate
The NFL playoffs can define the reputation for a quarterback, and this Sunday’s AFC Championship game will be no exception. The Cincinnati Bengals are riding high behind Joe Burrow’s stellar play as the Kansas City Chiefs have shifted to an underdog due to Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain.
Patrick Mahomes Update: Andy Reid Gives Update On Chiefs QB
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be under the microscope this week given after suffering an ankle injury in Kansas City’s divisional-round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The superstar signal-caller briefly exited the contest with what’s been deemed to be a high-ankle sprain, though X-rays were negative. And...
Patriots Twitter Dunks On Matt Patricia After Bill O’Brien Hire
Much to the delight of the majority of Patriots fans, New England has a new offensive coordinator. Bill O’Brien is returning to Foxboro, Mass. to take the role on Bill Belichick’s staff that hasn’t been occupied since Josh McDaniels left for Las Vegas, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday morning. O’Brien served on the Patriots coaching staff for five seasons between 2007 and 2011 before making stops at Penn State, Houston and most recently, Alabama.
Matt Patricia Rumors: More Reports On Patriots Coach’s Expected Exit
Don’t be surprised if the news of Bill O’Brien returning to the Patriots is quickly followed by news of Matt Patricia leaving New England. We now know Patricia won’t return as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low on Tuesday reported that New England hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator. However, though Patricia’s removal felt like a foregone conclusion at the start of the offseason, many believed Bill Belichick could reassign his close friend as either a full-time O-line coach or a front-office staffer.
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles Sit on Throne
The NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles have continued to look the part of a Super Bowl favorite and now boast the shortest odds. Below are the top four remaining favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Philadelphia Eagles +230 (Last week: +500, #4) After a dominant...
How Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Reacted To Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’ Nickname
The Bengals have operated this season with a “everybody’s against us” mentality, but it appears the tables have turned. Cincinnati is a consensus 1-point favorite over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game as of Wednesday. There is concern over how Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play after suffering a high ankle sprain in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday.
Trevon Diggs Calls Out Eli Apple For Trash-Talking Brother Stefon
Eli Apple is at it again, but a fellow NFL cornerback doesn’t believe the 2016 first-round pick has a leg to stand on. Apple, one of the most active trash-talkers in the league, wasted no time yapping after the Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati corner specifically took aim at Stefon Diggs, whose frustration boiled over after Buffalo watched its once-promising 2022 season come to an end at Highmark Stadium this past Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers Makes Interesting Comment On Packers Contract
Aaron Rodgers is taking time with his future in 2023, but this comment could inspire some positivity for Packers fans. The All-Pro quarterback has not committed to a return to Green Bay and is instead taking some time to relax before choosing what he wants to do next. This hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from speculating on a potential trade, including a possible move to the New England Patriots.
Mac Jones Receives Vote Of Confidence From Patriots All-Pro
The 2022-23 season was a turbulent one for everyone involved with the New England Patriots, but no one wore the brunt of frustration quite like Mac Jones. Whether it be difficulty in implementing a new system alongside Matt Patricia, his extreme regression from a Pro Bowl rookie campaign, constant outbursts on the Patriots sideline or getting booed by the Gillette Stadium crowd, Jones dealt with some sort of problem at every turn.
Bills Player Sternly Warns Eli Apple After Bengals CB’s Trash Talk
Stefon Diggs wasn’t the only Bills player who didn’t take kindly to Eli Apple’s smack talk after Sunday’s game in Buffalo. Apple used Diggs’ series of tweets about his recent behavior at Highmark Stadium as a springboard into verbal jabs. The Bengals cornerback ushered the Bills into their offseason by tweeting “Cancun on 3,” but his post also included the emoji of hands making the shape of a heart. Many perceived this as a troll effort inspired by Damar Hamlin, who’s taken on the sign as somewhat of a calling card.
Could Saquon Barkley Depart Giants? Five Potential Landing Spots
Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters Monday, after New York’s season-ending defeat in the NFC divisional-round, the organization hoped to keep impending free-agent running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley, 25, just concluded his rookie contract and fifth-year option and is set to hit the open market for the first...
Are Jets Getting Sneaky With Reported Offensive Coordinator Target?
The New York Jets have a big decision to make this offseason. In need of an offensive coordinator, New York will be tasked with hiring a coach that is either capable of reviving the career of Zach Wilson or ready to implement a new system for its next QB. Perhaps that’s the reason they have their eyes on ex-Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
