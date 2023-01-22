ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Office Booking Activity (1/24)

BOOKED: Juvenile on Dickinson County District Court warrant for Probation Violation. BOOKED: Nancy Nunez-Sanchez on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $500 C/S. BOOKED: Ana Dominguez on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, no bond set. BOOKED: Savanna Bradshaw on Barton...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
MCPHERSON, KS
Cop Shop (1/24)

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (1/24) At 7:52 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & Main. At 8:02 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 624 NE 100 Avenue in Claflin. At 8:15 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NW 200 Road & NW 20 Avenue...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Barton County opts into student loan repayment program

College is not getting any cheaper. In an effort to help college graduates who choose to return home and serve Kansas communities, the Kansas Department of Commerce created the Kansas Rural Opportunity Zones Student Loan Repayment Program to assist with outstanding loans. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission opted into the program. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner explained the program to the commissioners.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Rosewood conducting blanket drive through March 31

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club is conducting a blanket drive as a way to help children in need. Now through March 31, Rosewood Miracle Workers members are accepting new blankets, quilts, and homemade blankets. They are also accepting monetary donations, which will be used to purchase additional blankets.
GREAT BEND, KS
Progress on Great Bend's new Justice Center; roof coming soon

As the interior walls continue to go up, it seems like every day there is a large amount of progress with the construction of new Great Bend Justice Center, which will house the police station and municipal court. McCownGordon Construction anticipates putting the trusses up this week to eventually begin on the roof of the 20,100 square-foot facility, according to Interim City Administrator Logan Burns.
GREAT BEND, KS
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week

HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KANSAS STATE
Perez named superintendent of Russell USD 407

RUSSELL — The Russell USD 407 Board of Education has announced the selection of Jordan Perez as the new superintendent. Perez will take the reins on July 1, following Clark Coco, interim superintendent, whose contract ends on June 30. Jordan Perez has broad educational experience, as an administrator, teacher,...
RUSSELL, KS
