As the interior walls continue to go up, it seems like every day there is a large amount of progress with the construction of new Great Bend Justice Center, which will house the police station and municipal court. McCownGordon Construction anticipates putting the trusses up this week to eventually begin on the roof of the 20,100 square-foot facility, according to Interim City Administrator Logan Burns.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO