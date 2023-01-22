Read full article on original website
Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
2 Hutchinson businesses robbed, 1 suspect arrested
Police in Hutchinson have arrested a 28-year-old man after robberies at two businesses.
Barton County Sheriff's Office Booking Activity (1/24)
BOOKED: Juvenile on Dickinson County District Court warrant for Probation Violation. BOOKED: Nancy Nunez-Sanchez on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $500 C/S. BOOKED: Ana Dominguez on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, no bond set. BOOKED: Savanna Bradshaw on Barton...
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
kfdi.com
Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
Barton Co. Sheriff's Office upgrades communication with electric sign
Disseminating information can be a useful tool for law enforcement. That's now a little easier for the Barton County Sheriff's Office, thanks to a new electronic sign at the station. Undersheriff Steve Billinger is pleased with the update, even if the sign is not quite brand new. "It's going to...
Police make 2nd arrest in shooting that killed FHSU player
OKLAHOMA CITY —Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. Destiny Denise Adams, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 18 by the Oklahoma City Police Department on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact.
Cop Shop (1/24)
Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (1/24) At 7:52 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & Main. At 8:02 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 624 NE 100 Avenue in Claflin. At 8:15 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NW 200 Road & NW 20 Avenue...
Great Bend still discussing license plate readers to be installed
Last June, the Great Bend City Council had a discussion about a city-wide surveillance camera system and license plate readers for the Great Bend Police Department. In the end, the council decided the surveillance had value but wanted to prioritize other city projects. Earlier this month, Great Bend Network Administrator...
Hutchinson inmate dies in custody
An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) died Wednesday. Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
Barton County opts into student loan repayment program
College is not getting any cheaper. In an effort to help college graduates who choose to return home and serve Kansas communities, the Kansas Department of Commerce created the Kansas Rural Opportunity Zones Student Loan Repayment Program to assist with outstanding loans. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission opted into the program. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner explained the program to the commissioners.
Central Kansas mobile home complete loss after heated blanket causes fire
A mobile home in central Kansas is considered a complete loss after a heated blanket caused a fire.
Rosewood conducting blanket drive through March 31
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club is conducting a blanket drive as a way to help children in need. Now through March 31, Rosewood Miracle Workers members are accepting new blankets, quilts, and homemade blankets. They are also accepting monetary donations, which will be used to purchase additional blankets.
Progress on Great Bend's new Justice Center; roof coming soon
As the interior walls continue to go up, it seems like every day there is a large amount of progress with the construction of new Great Bend Justice Center, which will house the police station and municipal court. McCownGordon Construction anticipates putting the trusses up this week to eventually begin on the roof of the 20,100 square-foot facility, according to Interim City Administrator Logan Burns.
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
Earthquake recorded Sunday night in Russell Co.
A minor earthquake was reported Sunday night in Russell County. The 2.0-magnitude quake was detected at 8:27 p.m. Sunday in northwest Russell County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported.
Perez named superintendent of Russell USD 407
RUSSELL — The Russell USD 407 Board of Education has announced the selection of Jordan Perez as the new superintendent. Perez will take the reins on July 1, following Clark Coco, interim superintendent, whose contract ends on June 30. Jordan Perez has broad educational experience, as an administrator, teacher,...
Barton CC studying impacts of FHSU’s affiliation with tech colleges
A formal affiliation between Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College and Northwest Kansas Technical College was unanimously approved at last week’s Kansas Board of Regents meeting. The merger will require the two technical college presidents to report to the FHSU president, and the governing bodies of...
Great Bend grad taking the reins of the city; pushing forward
After graduating from Great Bend High School in 2008, Logan Burns took a path of working in construction, which led him to the building official with the City of Great Bend and now leading the entire town’s day-to-day operations as interim city administrator. In his early 30s, Burns was...
