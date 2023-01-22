ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

AAA: Please be an engaged passenger

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nJr7_0kNLxk0400

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – January 22 marks the beginning of National Passenger Safety Week, and AAA is reminding vehicle passengers that they can play an important role in preventing a serious crash.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, nearly 24,000 Idahoans were involved in fatal and injury crashes in 2021, including nearly 16,000 drivers and 7,500 passengers. That was an increase of 11.4% from the previous year.

“Drivers have an obligation to ensure that they are adequately prepared for the road, and an honest self-assessment of driving behavior and capabilities is the first line of defense,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said. “The purpose of this campaign is to encourage passengers to speak up if they have concerns about how the driver is performing. Like drivers, they have the right to safely reach their destination.”

The National Passenger Safety Campaign was launched by We Save Lives and the National Road Safety Foundation, and carries the support of more than 60 other traffic safety organizations. In 2019, 62% of all traffic fatalities were passengers.

In AAA’s latest research, drivers reported a greater willingness to engage in risky driving behavior than in previous years, including speeding, red-light running, distracted driving, and drowsy driving, even when they acknowledged that the behavior was dangerous and that loved ones would not approve of their actions.

“In the moment of truth, we invite passengers to act in the best interest of everyone involved to help prevent a tragedy,” Conde said.

Tips for passengers

  • Be a good co-pilot. Offer, and if necessary, insist, on helping drivers respond to texts, navigate, find a good radio station, or unwrap food items.
  • Stay vigilant. Just like drivers, passengers should actively scan the road for wildlife, pedestrians, bicyclists, unsafe road conditions, and other vehicles.
  • Share your concerns. If you observe that the driver seems impaired, distracted, drowsy, upset, or impatient, offer to do the driving. If you aren’t in any condition to drive, arrange an alternate means of transportation for everyone.
  • Don’t go along for the ride. If you have any doubts about safely reaching your destination and the driver insists on getting behind the wheel anyway, be willing to make a different plan. Your determination could help the driver realize how risky their behavior really is.

“Expressing concern for a driver’s safety may create some friction in the conversation, but please remember that doing so is an act of compassion and love,” Conde said. “We encourage everyone to understand the risks of unsafe driving so that they will be better informed when speaking with a friend or loved one.”

Travelers can visit www.nationalpassengersafety.org for more information and to sign the Courage to Intervene Promise.

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
POCATELLO, ID
MIX 106

There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho

While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho

Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Seven Southeast Idaho residents die of flu in past month

Southeastern Idaho Public Health recently released a press release announcing the tragic news that seven Southeast Idaho residents have died from influenza-related causes in the past month, making 49 Idaho influenza deaths overall. Of the seven deaths, five were people over the age of 50, and the other two were aged between 19 and 49. Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials expressed their condolences to the families of these seven people. ...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

If You Hate The Trails Of Idaho, Don’t Bother Reading This

Look, it's 2023 and it's time to get something straight - don't be a jerk. This isn't me telling you that you are a jerk nor am I even saying to make a nEw YeAr ReSoLuTiOn around the idea of not being a jerk. I am simply requesting on behalf of all the people of the Treasure Valley, if you're going to call this place home... don't be a jerk!
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

What if grocery stores were run like public schools?

What if Idaho did groceries the same way it does public education? Each community would have a local grocery district, and families would be assigned their local grocery stores. Everyone would get the same groceries in the same amounts. Many would mistakenly think the food is free because there would be no charge at the public grocery store. All groceries would be funded by local property taxes, state income taxes, lottery money, and even the federal government. Sound good?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Idahoans Who Want to Drive the Wienermobile

A few years ago, we wrote about a hypothetical situation where your kid graduated from Boise State and was struggling to visualize what their next step in life looked like. They had a degree but didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. They were weighing the pros and cons of jumping right into the workforce or taking time to travel and discover who they really were as an adult.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy