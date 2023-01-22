ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
News4Jax.com

Trent Baalke eyes important offseason, keeping nucleus of Jaguars intact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The difference from one year to the next is remarkable for the Jaguars, and no one exemplifies that more than general manager Trent Baalke. At the end of the 2021 season, it was Baalke who was in the crosshairs of fans who were unhappy with yet another frustrating season. The remnants of the Urban Meyer debacle hung around the franchise and the product on the field wasn’t pretty. There was a fan-led movement and a Change.org petition for owner Shad Khan to clean house, fire Baalke and start anew.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hard work recognized: Doug Pederson named AFC Coach of the Year by 101 Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson’s work with the Jaguars has not gone unnoticed. After a remarkable, worst-to-first turnaround, Pederson was named the AFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards on Tuesday afternoon. Pederson helped turn the Jaguars from picking No. 1 overall in each of the last two drafts to winning the AFC South and reaching the divisional round of the playoffs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Doug Pederson named finalist for NFL Coach of the Year honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The honors for Jaguars coach Doug Pederson continue to roll in. Pederson was named one of the three finalists for the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year honors on Wednesday morning, the second accolade in as many days for Jacksonville’s leader. Pederson joins Brian...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

