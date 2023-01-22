Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee churchTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measures curbing hateful messagesDebra FineJacksonville, FL
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27Debra FineJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
‘Window of opportunity is now’: Jaguars believe they’re ready to contend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have gone from a perpetually rebuilding franchise into a darkhorse Super Bowl contender in one offseason. The right coach, exceptional moves in free agency and a once-in-a-generation quarterback scratching the surface of his potential have accelerated that rebuild into a new phase. The Jaguars...
News4Jax.com
Trent Baalke eyes important offseason, keeping nucleus of Jaguars intact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The difference from one year to the next is remarkable for the Jaguars, and no one exemplifies that more than general manager Trent Baalke. At the end of the 2021 season, it was Baalke who was in the crosshairs of fans who were unhappy with yet another frustrating season. The remnants of the Urban Meyer debacle hung around the franchise and the product on the field wasn’t pretty. There was a fan-led movement and a Change.org petition for owner Shad Khan to clean house, fire Baalke and start anew.
News4Jax.com
Commentary: Hey Trent, sorry for the red clown noses thing and that we ever doubted you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dear Trent Baalke,. News4JAGs isn’t going to bury the lead here. We’re a proud and active newsletter, but not too big enough to admit when we were wrong. So, for all the fans who donned red noses and rooted for your next draft pick to be with a new franchise, we collectively throw out an apology.
News4Jax.com
Why Fox might have a $375 million conundrum with impending Tom Brady deal
Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers might have shed light on a breakout star, but it had nothing to do with players or coaches on the field. Instead, the breakout star in front of millions was in the booth, where many observers felt...
News4Jax.com
Jaguars packing up locker room, looking ahead to draft after surprising season comes to close
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans are heartbroken but optimistic after Saturday’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday morning, the Players will make one more trip to TIAA Bank Field, not to prepare for the next round of the playoffs but to clean out their lockers.
News4Jax.com
Hard work recognized: Doug Pederson named AFC Coach of the Year by 101 Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson’s work with the Jaguars has not gone unnoticed. After a remarkable, worst-to-first turnaround, Pederson was named the AFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards on Tuesday afternoon. Pederson helped turn the Jaguars from picking No. 1 overall in each of the last two drafts to winning the AFC South and reaching the divisional round of the playoffs.
News4Jax.com
Doug Pederson named finalist for NFL Coach of the Year honor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The honors for Jaguars coach Doug Pederson continue to roll in. Pederson was named one of the three finalists for the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year honors on Wednesday morning, the second accolade in as many days for Jacksonville’s leader. Pederson joins Brian...
