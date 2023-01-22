ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinn Gray introduced as new head football coach at Albany State

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new era of Albany State football is here. Quinn Gray not only brings a certain level of experience but a mindset that will resonate with the passionate Golden Rams community. A simple message he asks of his players and all the ASU supporters. “I need...
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a new medical tower and community building. The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community. Phorbe says the new facilities’ construction marks...
Radium Springs, Sumter County girls advance to conference championship

ALBANY — The Deep South Conference girl’s basketball championship is set now, and the Lady Panthers will play the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers of Radium Springs (12-1) defeated Merry Acres 63-36 Monday to advance and the Lady Panthers of Sumter County (11-2) defeated Lee West 34-25 to advance to the championship game Thursday. The site of the championship game depends on the winners of Tuesday’s boy’s semi-final which is being held in Americus.
Early County head football coach leaving school, accepts new role

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Early County head football coach Joel Harvin is leaving the school to take the reins at Putnam County High School. Harvin led his alma mater for the last six seasons amassing a 33-32 record. Competing in Region 1-A Divison II, Harvin made history with the Bobcats this past season leading them […]
Qualified Albany police officers to receive pay bump

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some of Albany’s police force are getting a pay raise. City commissioners are raising officers’ pay by 5%. The pay raise includes those ranked captain and below that are post-certified. Those who voted in favor of the pay raise say they are hoping to...
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville

Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
Albany leaders issue moratorium on new liquor licenses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners voted for a temporary moratorium on any new alcohol licenses for a 45-day period. There are six Family Dollar stores in Albany that have applied for a new liquor license and have all been denied. Right now, the applications have been placed on a temporary 45-day hold and will not be reconsidered until March 10.
Albany Tech refreshes Electrical Systems construction program

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation Wednesday for its NCCER Electrical Systems Construction & Maintenance program. The event will take place at 10 a.m. in Albany Tech's Carlton Construction Academy, Room 124. Program refreshes are used by ATC to introduce existing programs to the community with a new perspective. They provides fresh energy for the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
Albany Area Chambers celebrates graduates of a political leadership program

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce this month celebrated the graduation of the inaugural class of the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute (PLI), a nonpartisan political leadership program aimed at equipping participants for leadership on local boards and in elected office. The cohort included 14 participants from Albany and the...
Americus NWR transmitter is off the air

The NOAA weather radio transmitter at Americus ( WXJ 30 on 162.425) will be off the air until further notice for unscheduled maintenance. WXJ 30 provides service to Crisp, Dooly, Lee, Macon, Marion, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor, Terrell and Webster County. Alternate service for the affected area can be...
Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students

ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game

Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
Thomasville church reopens after fire

The tornado hit Cook County on Sunday. Tifton 8-year-old recovering after intensive brain surgery. Doctors explained that the location of the tumor in his brain was very dangerous. And he could experience loss of hearing, facial paralysis, and other issues. Georgia senators push for women’s healthcare rights in Atlanta.
