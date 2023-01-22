Read full article on original website
Basketball Round-up: Deerfield-Windsor sweeps Southland; Dougherty boys top Carver
AMERICUS — The Deerfield-Windsor Knights and Lady Knights both remain on top of the region standings after taking wins at Southland Academy in Americus Tuesday night. The Knights prevailed 64-55 while the Lady Knights survived a 34-31 scare. The Knights got six three-pointers in the first quarter — two...
Quinn Gray introduced as new head football coach at Albany State
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new era of Albany State football is here. Quinn Gray not only brings a certain level of experience but a mindset that will resonate with the passionate Golden Rams community. A simple message he asks of his players and all the ASU supporters. “I need...
Alice Coachman selected for Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame
MACON — Albany native and Olympic champion Alice Coachman is one of four honorees who will be inducted into the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame at Wesleyan College here on March 8. Coachman was the first African American woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal and has...
Bainbridge boys basketball hopes to check off goals as postseason play looms
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — There may be no hotter team in the peach state than the boys from Bainbridge. The Bearcats enter this week 19-1, winners of 16 games in a row, and with postseason play right around the corner, the Cats are confident that a deep run is in their future.
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a new medical tower and community building. The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community. Phorbe says the new facilities’ construction marks...
Radium Springs, Sumter County girls advance to conference championship
ALBANY — The Deep South Conference girl’s basketball championship is set now, and the Lady Panthers will play the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers of Radium Springs (12-1) defeated Merry Acres 63-36 Monday to advance and the Lady Panthers of Sumter County (11-2) defeated Lee West 34-25 to advance to the championship game Thursday. The site of the championship game depends on the winners of Tuesday’s boy’s semi-final which is being held in Americus.
Former Florida A&M football stand-out officially introduced at Albany State
A Rattler turned a Golden Ram. Former Florida A&M quarterback Quinn Gray was officially introduced as the head football coach at Albany State.
Early County head football coach leaving school, accepts new role
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Early County head football coach Joel Harvin is leaving the school to take the reins at Putnam County High School. Harvin led his alma mater for the last six seasons amassing a 33-32 record. Competing in Region 1-A Divison II, Harvin made history with the Bobcats this past season leading them […]
Qualified Albany police officers to receive pay bump
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some of Albany’s police force are getting a pay raise. City commissioners are raising officers’ pay by 5%. The pay raise includes those ranked captain and below that are post-certified. Those who voted in favor of the pay raise say they are hoping to...
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
Albany leaders issue moratorium on new liquor licenses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners voted for a temporary moratorium on any new alcohol licenses for a 45-day period. There are six Family Dollar stores in Albany that have applied for a new liquor license and have all been denied. Right now, the applications have been placed on a temporary 45-day hold and will not be reconsidered until March 10.
Albany Tech refreshes Electrical Systems construction program
ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation Wednesday for its NCCER Electrical Systems Construction & Maintenance program. The event will take place at 10 a.m. in Albany Tech's Carlton Construction Academy, Room 124. Program refreshes are used by ATC to introduce existing programs to the community with a new perspective. They provides fresh energy for the program, creating curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction often may have changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
Albany Area Chambers celebrates graduates of a political leadership program
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce this month celebrated the graduation of the inaugural class of the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute (PLI), a nonpartisan political leadership program aimed at equipping participants for leadership on local boards and in elected office. The cohort included 14 participants from Albany and the...
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
Americus NWR transmitter is off the air
The NOAA weather radio transmitter at Americus ( WXJ 30 on 162.425) will be off the air until further notice for unscheduled maintenance. WXJ 30 provides service to Crisp, Dooly, Lee, Macon, Marion, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor, Terrell and Webster County. Alternate service for the affected area can be...
Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
Albany's Operation Clean Sweep marks third year of sprucing up city
ALBANY — When city staff decided to pitch in on cleaning up Albany one neighborhood at a time in 2021, the goal was to have residents participate by keeping the freshly spruced-up areas clean once the city employees had done their work. City workers have trimmed and mowed and...
Thomasville church reopens after fire
Comments / 1