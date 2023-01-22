China Mac is known to many for being a New York Emcee, but just as the game changes he did as well. As a frequent guest on Vlad tv, he's been instrumental in the Hip Hop culture. On topics ranging from Kanye West to the now recent YSL ordeal, you can see Mac chime in with his opinion. Recently on his now-established platform called MacTalk, he details the night in which a mass shooting took place during the Chinese New Year festivities. Mac made mentioned that he had just been eating at the restaurant that was broadcasted on the News on the night of the question. Because China mac is of Chinese descent, he went to LA to partake in the celebration. Just minutes after he left the immediate vicinity, the terrible turn of events took place. China Mac explained how he would have been complicit, or a casualty had he been in the area at the time the shooting took place.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO