Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Morgan Stanley hit bankers with up to $1 million in penalties for messaging breaches - FT
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has hit financial penalties on employees using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and others for official business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Musk outlines Tesla's recession playbook: claw back costs
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has a playbook for Tesla (TSLA.O) headed into what he believes will be a "serious" recession: cut costs on everything from parts to logistics, while keeping the pressure on competitors with discounted sticker prices.
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TSLA earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
