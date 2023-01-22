Read full article on original website
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Lee Junior Richards
Lee J. Richards, 93, Wabash, died at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born June 20, 1929. Lee married Barbara G. Bartrum on April 24, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two children, Marilyn (Jack) Hoover, Syracuse and Bret...
Cherrie L. Fox — UPDATED
Cherrie Lynn Fox, 46, Milford, loving mother, grandmother, philosopher and friend, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Waking up Friday morning to snow, we think she left on purpose, to avoid another Indiana winter. Cherrie was born June 7, 1976, to Leroy and Lindal Weaver, in Goshen. On March 4, 1995,...
Mary Ellen Stump
Mary Ellen Stump, 86, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born July 31, 1936. Mary Ellen married Ralph J. Clawson on March 4, 1955. On Aug. 19, 1983, she married Alton Harley Stump. He preceded her in death. Mary Ellen is survived by three...
Earl Futch
Earl Lovett Futch, 85, Warsaw, died at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 19, 2023, in his home in Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1937. Earl married his wife, Lita Acevedo, on March 5, 1958. He is survived by his wife Lita Futch, siblings “Suzy” Toy May Calloway, N. Philip, Loretta Smith and Sara Ridgeway; his three children, Lisa (Bob) Cover, Bryan (Vicki) and Lynette (Pablo) Coria; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
William Bruce Butt — PENDING
William Butt, 67, lifelong resident of Syracuse, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Waters of Syracuse. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is entrusted with William’s care.
Warsaw High School Select Theatre Places First In State
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre cast of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer placed first at the Indiana State Thespian Conference against 10 state qualifying troupes. The group was also awarded Best Technical, Chapter Select and received a gold ranking in the...
Renata Weller
Renata (Wimmer) Weller, 99, Kewanna, died at 10:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. She was born April 7, 1923. On June 7, she married Paul “Bud” Weller and they had three children. Survivors include her children, Jimmy (Kim) Weller, Lafayette, Claudia (Rick) Newcomer, Rochester,...
Judith E. Swick
Judith E. Swick, 82, rural Burket, died surrounded by her family at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at her residence in Burket. Judy was born June 17, 1940, in Warsaw, to the late Victor and H. Ellen (Graves) Cook. She married Dec. 22, 1962, in Burket, to Frank L. Swick; he survives.
Patty Horn — UPDATED
Patty (Coy) Horn, 76, Mentone, died Jan. 15, 2023, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. After several courageous years battling cancer, surrounded by family, she laid down her earthly burdens. True to her nature throughout her life, Patty donated her body to the IU Anatomical Education Program. Her final wish was to...
Richard E. Carpenter
Richard E. Carpenter, 97, Fort Wayne, formerly of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne. He was born June 23, 1925. On Dec. 24, 1946, he married Juanita J. Henline. She preceded him in death. He is survived by two...
Warsaw Community High School Art Students Receive Numerous Awards
WARSAW — At the 2023 Scholastic Art Regional Awards, Warsaw Community High School art students received 20 awards in the individual entry categories and a Gold Key in the Senior Portfolio category. The Gold Key winners go on to the next round of judging at the national level in...
Margaret Jeanne ‘Nean’ Tucker
Margaret Jeanne Tucker, affectionately known by her family as Nean, 84, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, formerly of Winona Lake and Warsaw, died at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Peabody Retirement, North Manchester. She came into this world with her twin sister, Martha Jane on April 9, 1938,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, North US 31 and East Olson Road, Rochester. Driver: Brian W. Kern, 50, Wabash. No details available at this time. 11:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Zebra Lane, Rochester. Drivers: Tanner J. Reinartz, 16,...
Mary Ellen Kramer
Mary Ellen Kramer, 92, Bremen, died at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Bremen. She was born June 29, 1930. On May 10, 1951, Mary Ellen married Joe J. Kramer. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Herman (Vera Kauffman) Kramer, London,...
Jeffrey Clingerman — UPDATED
Jeffrey H. Clingerman, 64, rural Leesburg, died quietly in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at home in Leesburg. Jeff, as most knew him, was the son of Benny F. and Dora (Gaerte) Clingerman. He was born May 30, 1958, in Goshen. His father preceded him in death while his mother survives.
Historic Huntington’s Milligan Block Celebrates Grand Opening Feb. 11
HUNTINGTON, IN — The organizers behind the restoration of the historic Milligan Block on Huntington’s North Jefferson Street have a lot to celebrate. The Victorian-era building dating back to 1883 has officially reopened as Silver Moon 3 Pub, a cafe style gathering spot with a menu of seasonal, light fare and cocktails, mocktails or other choice beverages.
Jimmy Dean Hall
Jimmy Dean Hall, 50, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born on March 25, 1972. Jimmy is survived by his mother, Irene Losee, Ligonier.
James H. Webster
James H. Webster, 81, rural Columbia City, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home in Columbia City. He was born Aug. 24, 1941. On July 2, 1960, he married the love of his life, Barbara Rose “Bobbie” Maxwell. She preceded him in death. Surviving are his children,...
Willis Dean Guard
Willis Dean Guard, 95, Nappanee, died Jan. 24, 2023, at his home in Nappanee. He was born Jan. 3, 1928. On Jan. 27, 1990, Dean married Sally Ingram. He is survived by his wife, Sally (Stutzman) Guard, Nappanee; three daughters, Barbara (Jim) Zentz, Alpharetta, Ga., Becky (Neil) Boston, Bristol and Bonnie (Dr. Michael) Borger, Nappanee; one son, Bryan (Lynda) Guard, New Paris; two stepdaughters, Mary (Tracy) Finney, Marietta, Ga. and Jennifer (Brent) Beck, Goshen; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
