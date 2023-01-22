Read full article on original website
Democrats move to repeal Michigan ‘no stricter than federal’ law
LANSING, MI — Newly empowered Democrats in the Michigan Legislature say they plan to repeal a four-year-old law which bars the state from developing administrative rules which are more stringent than most federal counterparts. Republicans passed the law, commonly called no-stricter-than-federal, during the 2018 lame duck session to the...
Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next?
While voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment expanding voting rights in November, the work to put Proposal 2 in place is only just getting started. “Actual implementation is just now starting to be discussed, which is quite frankly concerning because time is not on our side,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, one of the […] The post Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
After years of turmoil, Michigan Gov. Whitmer looks to shape an ambitious Democratic agenda
After spending the better part of her first term ferrying Michigan through the biggest confluence of public health, economic and political turmoil the state has seen in decades — and keeping a publicly cool head through all of it — it’s hard not to wonder if the protagonist of her favorite film, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, might have rubbed off a bit of wisdom.
Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work
Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Baby’s birth holds up Michigan House vote on spending bill
Democratic control over the Michigan House was tested for the first time Jan. 24, after an absent lawmaker delayed voting on a book-closing supplemental bill for several hours. His reason? Just that morning, he’d become a father for the first time. Rep. Joey Andrews IV, D-Saint Joseph, was absent...
Whitmer will call for red flag, background check gun laws
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Governor Gretchen Whitmer will call for new gun control laws when she delivers her State of the State address this week. The governor told MLive she will call for storage requirements, universal background checks and a red flag law in her annual address. The administration confirmed the details to Michigan Public Radio after they were first reported by MLive.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer open to charging tolls on Michigan roads
LANSING — Toll roads could be part of a broader plan to reimagine infrastructure funding as electric vehicles become more popular and limit fuel tax revenues, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday. Whitmer, who first won election in 2018 on a pledge to "fix the damn roads," said the...
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Reaction to Governor's proposal of red flag laws, support and concern
Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop, said that there are certain aspects of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desire to reduce gun violence that he can support, including mandating safe storage of guns. Duncan has a big concern is that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
Northern Michigan Residents Sound Off on Upcoming State of the State Address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the State of the State Address on Wednesday night in Lansing, and she has a lot to address. From education to jobs, to a large state budget surplus, expect the governor to identify the direction her administration and the Democratic majority House and Senate will want to take Michigan in the years ahead.
Who funded Michigan campaigns? For nearly every legislator, it wasn’t the folks they ran to represent.
When new district maps were finalized at the end of 2021, many incumbent legislators and first-time candidates pivoted to appealing for votes from new communities they hadn’t reached out to in the past. But did legislators rely on the people they hoped to represent to fund their campaigns? According...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State Address
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her new legislative year agenda. Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, covering his 53rd State of the State, provides analysis and commentary along with fellow capitol correspondents. Joining the panel is Huel Perkins, Jim Kiertzner, Kathy Hoffman and Chuck Stokes – bringing a combined total of over 150 years of political experience on the Michigan political front.
‘It’s time’: Feds remove slur from geographic names
The Department of the Interior has approved a measure to remove a word that is derogatory toward Native American women from more than 600 geographic entities across the country, including 32 in Michigan.
Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics
A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education
With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
Michigan lawmakers increased special education funding last year. Did it make a difference?
With a boost to special education funding last summer, school districts in Michigan have more funds than usual to dedicate to some of the state's most vulnerable learners. But advocates for students with disabilities say that money — an additional $246 million this fiscal year — isn't making a difference in the classroom just yet. To do that, they say, they need more from state leaders. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is outlining her priorities for the year...
Study: Michigan toll roads could cost $10B now to raise $2B by 2030
(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has commissioned a study about enacting highway toll roads to raise revenue to fix roads. The study follows a growing tax revenue hole from increasing fuel efficiency that leads to fewer fillups at the pump and more electric vehicles whose drivers don’t pay state or federal fuel tax. Michigan roads lost out on $50 million in state gas tax from 2019-2021...
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults, banning gas stove hookups in the city’s new construction is a way to protect the city’s residents. Beside the fact that every new gas line...
