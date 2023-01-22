ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

whdh.com

Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery

Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Boston Police Arrest 12-Year-Old for Possession of Loaded Handgun

A 12-year-old was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun by police responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Boston police said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a stolen motor vehicle on Stratton Street in Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Stolen Car Crashes Near Boston Tunnel During Police Chase, 5 Arrested

Five people were arrested trying to escape a crashed and stolen car that led police on a chase from Revere to Boston early Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen car, a Honda Accord that had been taken in Taunton, was spotted on Route 107 south in Revere just after midnight, state police said. A trooper tried to stop the car on Route 60 but it didn't comply and headed south, taking Route 1A past Logan airport.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest 31-year-old man in connection with shooting in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 31-year-old Roxbury man in connection with a shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston. Police say Jamall Leslie was arrested Monday after presenting himself at Brighton District Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy to be charged with 2 children's deaths

DUXBURY – Prosecutors said the mother of two children who were found dead inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night will be charged with their murders. A third child was seriously hurt and remains hospitalized.Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been sought for 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy.Police were called to the house on Summer Street just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The children's father came home and discovered the his wife first, reporting she had tried to take her own life. She had reportedly jumped out of a window and was...
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Person Killed by Van Near Acton Cemetery; Driver Calls Police After Fleeing Scene

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said. The driver, after leaving the scene, contacted the police department. Acton police had initially asked for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash on Concord Road near the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery.
ACTON, MA

