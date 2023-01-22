Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery
Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
Beverly Shooters Escape To Pickled Onion Bar Before Arrest: Police
The Pickled Onion bar became a refuge for shootout suspects when they ran to the restaurant and the manager refused to fully cooperate with police, officials say. Police responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on Rantoul Street on December 6, 2021, the Be…
NECN
Boston Police Arrest 12-Year-Old for Possession of Loaded Handgun
A 12-year-old was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun by police responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Boston police said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a stolen motor vehicle on Stratton Street in Dorchester.
NECN
Stolen Car Crashes Near Boston Tunnel During Police Chase, 5 Arrested
Five people were arrested trying to escape a crashed and stolen car that led police on a chase from Revere to Boston early Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen car, a Honda Accord that had been taken in Taunton, was spotted on Route 107 south in Revere just after midnight, state police said. A trooper tried to stop the car on Route 60 but it didn't comply and headed south, taking Route 1A past Logan airport.
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
whdh.com
Police arrest 31-year-old man in connection with shooting in Allston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 31-year-old Roxbury man in connection with a shooting on Brighton Avenue in Allston. Police say Jamall Leslie was arrested Monday after presenting himself at Brighton District Court pursuant to an outstanding warrant on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Police officer taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Wellesley
WELLESLEY, Mass. — A police officer was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Wellesley on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Grove and Benvenue streets found a Wellesley police cruiser that had crashed with a black BMW SUV and a white Chevrolet pickup truck.
Police Pursuit Starts In Avon, Ends In Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Brockton Man
A police pursuit in Avon last week resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Brockton, authorities said.The pursuit started when officers tried stopping a 2008 Nissan Altima near Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Avon Police Chief Jeffrey Bukunt reports. The car was allegedly…
Police in Brookfield searching in bodies of water for missing Brittany Tee
State Police will resume their search Tuesday for a missing woman in Brookfield.
Lynn Man Found Guilty In 2020 Murder Of 25-Year-Old Worcester Man: Essex DA
A jury found a 37-year-old Lynn man guilty of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a Worcester man during a robbery in January 2020, authorities said. Derell Guy, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty, felony murder, and armed robb…
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
‘Unimaginable’: 2 children found dead inside Duxbury home, woman and infant hospitalized, DA says
DUXBURY, Mass. — Two children are dead, and an infant and woman were rushed to the hospital, after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Police responded to 47 Summer Street around 6:15 p.m. after a man who arrived...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy to be charged with 2 children's deaths
DUXBURY – Prosecutors said the mother of two children who were found dead inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night will be charged with their murders. A third child was seriously hurt and remains hospitalized.Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been sought for 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy.Police were called to the house on Summer Street just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The children's father came home and discovered the his wife first, reporting she had tried to take her own life. She had reportedly jumped out of a window and was...
17-Year-Old Who Ran Away From Group Home Charged In Norwood Gas Station Stabbing
A 17-year-old boy who ran away from a state-run group home in Attleboro was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwood last week, authorities and reports said. The stabbing happened after two "carloads" of people got into a fight outside the Mobil station at the corner of Wa…
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque Put on Leave for Intimidating Officers Who Are Cooperating with Investigation
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque was put on leave today by Mayor Brian DePena and placed Capt. McCarthy in charge of the department while an administrative investigation continues into the way the department is run. Sources tell the Valley Patriot that the Chief was not initially put on leave, but...
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
'Unimaginable': 2 Children Found Dead At South Shore Home, Officials Say
A double death investigation is underway at a home on the South Shore, officials said.A husband living at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury called police reporting that his wife attempted suicide by jumping out of a window around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Responding officers located the wo…
NECN
Person Killed by Van Near Acton Cemetery; Driver Calls Police After Fleeing Scene
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said. The driver, after leaving the scene, contacted the police department. Acton police had initially asked for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash on Concord Road near the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery.
After Chase, Police Arrest Framingham Woman, 21, on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:39 a.,. on Hollis Street Nekayla A. Gakwerere, 21, of 18 Lindsay Street of Framingham. “An officer observed Gakwerere operating at a high rate of speed on Waverley Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
