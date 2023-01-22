DUXBURY – Prosecutors said the mother of two children who were found dead inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night will be charged with their murders. A third child was seriously hurt and remains hospitalized.Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been sought for 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy.Police were called to the house on Summer Street just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The children's father came home and discovered the his wife first, reporting she had tried to take her own life. She had reportedly jumped out of a window and was...

