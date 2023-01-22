ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Traffic Alerts: January 22

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago

9:50 AM

US 41 closed in both directions after a crash on Hanson St and Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers Police Department said the road would open in the next hour. Expect delays.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

