Traffic Alerts: January 22
9:50 AM
US 41 closed in both directions after a crash on Hanson St and Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers Police Department said the road would open in the next hour. Expect delays.
9:50 AM
US 41 closed in both directions after a crash on Hanson St and Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers Police Department said the road would open in the next hour. Expect delays.
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.https://nbc-2.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0