The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless
A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
Volunteers Work To Better Understand People Experiencing Homelessness In Tulsa
Teams of volunteers, paired with professionals who work with people experiencing homelessness, fanned out in Tulsa for a yearly headcount and assessment of needs Friday. The two day count is part of a national “point in time” count that helps inform local decision makers about how to better serve Tulsa’s homeless community.
Collinsville Hosts Business Decorating Contest To Help Attract Visitors
The city of Collinsville is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early this year. Many of the local businesses in Collinsville have decorated their windows for what they’re calling "The Cupid Shoot". The community outreach team in Collinsville wanted to come up with a fun idea to introduce their...
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC Hosts Airgun Shooting Championship
The Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC is hosting a prestigious high school air gun shooting event this week, and some of its members are participating too. It's Oklahoma's first civilian marksmanship program air rifle championship. The Sapulpa High School JROTC first shot Thursday at 6 a.m. but relays continued into Friday...
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
City of Tulsa Launching Office To Help Provide Financial Stability
The City of Tulsa is taking more steps to help people understand how to save their money and become financially stable. Over the next two years, the city will be building the new Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth. The new office will be an extension of the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, a place people have been going to for the past two years to learn how to best use their money. Nearly 600 people have gotten financial advice since the program launched in February 2020, according to the city.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park
A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
Every Rogers County School Now Staffed With School Resource Officer
Every school in Rogers County now has a School Resource Officer. Deputy Sheldon Morgan at Inola Public Schools said his job involves more than just keeping kids safe. It’s about being a resource for them and someone they feel comfortable talking to. Morgan is a Rogers County Deputy in...
Tulsa Public Schools Interviewing Applicants To Represent District 2
Tulsa Public Schools is interviewing candidates for the District 2 seat. That district includes Booker T. High School and a number of other schools. Thursday night was the second night of interviews and ten applicants are being interviewed.
Crews Repair Pothole That Damaged Cars On Broken Arrow Expressway
Construction crews were out fixing a big pothole on the Broken Arrow Expressway, after several people reported driving over it and getting flat tires. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had more.
More Than 20 Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court Program
More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Tulsa County drug court class. The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and become active members of society. Jeffery Holden battled drug use for years but is now sober...
1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville
A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
Funeral Procession Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer
A funeral procession was held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department, the 39-year-old officer and Marine Corps. the veteran was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High School in 2001.
Domestic Violence Expert Shares Resources After Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide
Investigators are releasing new details about the murder-suicide that happened Thursday night. They said Kenneth Carpenter killed his wife Diane in their Broken Arrow home. Police said this is the second homicide that happened in BA this week and the second murder-suicide to happen within the past few months. Police...
OHP: 18-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash
An 18 year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Tulsa County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:47 a.m. near East 104 Street and South Elwood Avenue. Vladislav Soden, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP. What happened...
Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana. Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby. Police say they found Nicari Owens...
17-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Armed Robbery In Tulsa
A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to Tulsa Police. At around 4:03 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery call at a QuikTrip near East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue. Officers located two people, who...
Husband, Wife Identified In Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide
Police have identified a woman who was found dead and a man who died by suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night. According to police, 66-year-old Diane Carpenter was found dead at the home and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter was found dead by suicide following the standoff.
