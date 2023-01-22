The City of Tulsa is taking more steps to help people understand how to save their money and become financially stable. Over the next two years, the city will be building the new Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth. The new office will be an extension of the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, a place people have been going to for the past two years to learn how to best use their money. Nearly 600 people have gotten financial advice since the program launched in February 2020, according to the city.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO