Tulsa, OK

news9.com

The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless

A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Work To Better Understand People Experiencing Homelessness In Tulsa

Teams of volunteers, paired with professionals who work with people experiencing homelessness, fanned out in Tulsa for a yearly headcount and assessment of needs Friday. The two day count is part of a national “point in time” count that helps inform local decision makers about how to better serve Tulsa’s homeless community.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC Hosts Airgun Shooting Championship

The Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC is hosting a prestigious high school air gun shooting event this week, and some of its members are participating too. It's Oklahoma's first civilian marksmanship program air rifle championship. The Sapulpa High School JROTC first shot Thursday at 6 a.m. but relays continued into Friday...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism

Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City of Tulsa Launching Office To Help Provide Financial Stability

The City of Tulsa is taking more steps to help people understand how to save their money and become financially stable. Over the next two years, the city will be building the new Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth. The new office will be an extension of the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, a place people have been going to for the past two years to learn how to best use their money. Nearly 600 people have gotten financial advice since the program launched in February 2020, according to the city.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule

Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park

A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

More Than 20 Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court Program

More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Tulsa County drug court class. The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and become active members of society. Jeffery Holden battled drug use for years but is now sober...
news9.com

1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville

A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
COLLINSVILLE, OK
news9.com

Funeral Procession Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer

A funeral procession was held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department, the 39-year-old officer and Marine Corps. the veteran was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High School in 2001.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP: 18-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash

An 18 year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Tulsa County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:47 a.m. near East 104 Street and South Elwood Avenue. Vladislav Soden, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP. What happened...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Armed Robbery In Tulsa

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to Tulsa Police. At around 4:03 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery call at a QuikTrip near East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue. Officers located two people, who...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Husband, Wife Identified In Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide

Police have identified a woman who was found dead and a man who died by suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night. According to police, 66-year-old Diane Carpenter was found dead at the home and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter was found dead by suicide following the standoff.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

