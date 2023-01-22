ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Chilly with less wind Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
Breezy and cold but otherwise quiet today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says in the wake of our latest winter storm, it is a cloudy and cold, but otherwise quiet Wednesday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will eventually climb into the 30s as skies slowly clear this afternoon, but gusty winds from the northwest will keep wind chills in the 20s.
Winter storm moves into Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful winter storm will move across Oklahoma and Texas today placing Kansas on the northern fringe. A light mix of rain and snow is expected over southern parts of the state this afternoon before changing to all snow after sunset. Areas...
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
A slick and snowy start to your Wednesday

Thanks to plow crews and ground temperatures in the middle 30s, roads are clearing up and driving conditions are improving across Wichita. While air temperatures across the state are below freezing, the ground temperatures are in the middle 30s for Sedgwick County and this is helping to melt off the snow.
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again

1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend

Testing the StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher for Does It Work Wednesday. Even with all of the snowfall, the Wetlands Education Center says more moisture is needed to make difference in the area. Open house held for new Caldwell hospital. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST. The opening of...
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand misled consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
