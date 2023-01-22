Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Chilly with less wind Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
KWCH.com
Breezy and cold but otherwise quiet today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says in the wake of our latest winter storm, it is a cloudy and cold, but otherwise quiet Wednesday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will eventually climb into the 30s as skies slowly clear this afternoon, but gusty winds from the northwest will keep wind chills in the 20s.
KWCH.com
Winter storm moves into Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful winter storm will move across Oklahoma and Texas today placing Kansas on the northern fringe. A light mix of rain and snow is expected over southern parts of the state this afternoon before changing to all snow after sunset. Areas...
Levels of snowfall across Kansas
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
KAKE TV
A slick and snowy start to your Wednesday
Thanks to plow crews and ground temperatures in the middle 30s, roads are clearing up and driving conditions are improving across Wichita. While air temperatures across the state are below freezing, the ground temperatures are in the middle 30s for Sedgwick County and this is helping to melt off the snow.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch nearly 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KWCH.com
Kansas Day lesson focuses on honeybee ahead of state’s 162nd birthday
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - In the week leading up to Kansas Day, preparation to celebrate the state’s 162nd birthday is underway at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center in Barton County with a focus on the state’s insect: the honeybee. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Program Specialist Mandy Kern...
Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again
1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
Updated: Wichita, surrounding areas expected to see snow Tuesday. Here’s when, how much
The greatest amount of snowfall is expected in the Flint Hills in Butler and Greenwood counties, forecasters say.
How bad was the 2022 drought in Kansas? For these 7 communities, it was the driest on record
Record-setting lack of rain in 2022 transformed parts of western Kansas into a temporary desert.
KWCH.com
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Testing the StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher for Does It Work Wednesday. Even with all of the snowfall, the Wetlands Education Center says more moisture is needed to make difference in the area. Open house held for new Caldwell hospital. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST. The opening of...
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand misled consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
WIBW
Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowfall moving east tonight, cool temps tomorrow
Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight. Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in...
