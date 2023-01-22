Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett Counties in western Maryland, Highland County in western Virginia, and Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties in eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times along and west of the Allegheny Front.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barbour, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Taylor; Upshur WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to midnight EST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 00:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln PATCHY DENSE FOG LINGERS ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS AND NORTHWEST PIEDMONT Fog will be dense at times across the Foothills and Northwest Piedmont of North Carolina late this evening into the overnight. Visibilities will drop to less than a quarter mile at times, so those traveling should be alert of rapid changes in visibility, use low beam headlights, and allow extra space between vehicles. The fog is expected to start improving not long after midnight.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk Light Snowfall across the Higher Elevations of the far east Tennessee and southwest Virginia for late Tonight and Thursday Scattered rain showers will change to snow showers late tonight and continue through Thursday evening across the higher elevations of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Light snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected across the highest elevations, generally at or above 3000 feet. Roadways may become slushy and snow covered. Across the Plateau, a mixture of rain and snow will change to snow showers or flurries late tonight and continue Thursday. A dusting of snow is possible across the grassy and elevated surfaces. Elsewhere, the rain showers may mix with or change to snow showers or flurries for Thursday but no accumulations are expected. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and other local media for further details or updates.
